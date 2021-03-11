Cheapest fibre prices ever in South Africa

11 March 2021

Recent speed upgrades and price cuts by Openserve have sparked a fibre price war which has seen uncapped prices drop to below R400 per month.

Openserve recently announced free fibre speed upgrades for wholesale customers, as well as price cuts across a number of products.

Internet service providers (ISPs) were quick to pass these benefits to consumers, with aggressively priced uncapped fibre products.

Afrihost announced on 9 February that all its fibre clients who use Openserve infrastructure are getting free line speed upgrades in March.

Afrihost CEO Gian Visser said the bill for their 200Mbps fibre clients, who cannot get higher speeds, will automatically be adjusted and they will save R380 per month from March.

Mweb followed suit two weeks later and as part of its speed upgrades launched a new symmetrical 25Mbps uncapped fibre service for R499 per month.

Not to be outdone, Telkom launched a new 25/5Mbps unlimited service for R399 per month. It also unveiled a symmetrical 25Mbps product at R449 per month.

Webafrica struck next and launched a 25/10Mbps service for R399 per month. It also cut the price of its 200Mbps service to R899 per month.

It should be noted that Webafrica’s promotional pricing is only valid until the end of the year.

These are the best fibre-to-the-home prices South Africa has ever seen. It is particularly great news for households that increasingly rely on Internet access for work and entertainment.

Cheapest fibre prices in South Africa

The table below provides an overview of the new uncapped fibre prices from prominent South African ISPs.

Openserve Fibre-to-the-Home Prices
ISP Download Speed Upload Speed Monthly price
Webafrica 25Mbps 10Mbps R399
Telkom 25Mbps 5Mbps R399
Telkom 25Mbps 25Mbps R449
Mweb 25Mbps 25Mbps R499
Afrihost 25Mbps 25Mbps R597
Cool Ideas 25Mbps 25Mbps R599
Axxess 25Mbps 25Mbps R645
Telkom 50Mbps 25Mbps R699
Webafrica 50Mbps 10Mbps R699
Mweb 50Mbps 25Mbps R729
Afrihost 50Mbps 25Mbps R797
Axxess 50Mbps 25Mbps R805
Cool Ideas 50Mbps 25Mbps R819
Webafrica 100Mbps 20Mbps R799
Telkom 100Mbps 50Mbps R899
Mweb 100Mbps 50Mbps R899
Afrihost 100Mbps 50Mbps R917
Axxess 100Mbps 50Mbps R935
Cool Ideas 100Mbps 50Mbps R999
Webafrica 200Mbps 40Mbps R899
Mweb 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,049
Afrihost 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,117
Axxess 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,135
Telkom 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,169
Cool Ideas 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,199

Now read: Fibre price war in South Africa after wholesale changes

Share your thoughts: Cheapest fibre prices ever in South …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Cheapest fibre prices ever in South Africa