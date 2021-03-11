Cheapest fibre prices ever in South Africa

Recent speed upgrades and price cuts by Openserve have sparked a fibre price war which has seen uncapped prices drop to below R400 per month.

Openserve recently announced free fibre speed upgrades for wholesale customers, as well as price cuts across a number of products.

Internet service providers (ISPs) were quick to pass these benefits to consumers, with aggressively priced uncapped fibre products.

Afrihost announced on 9 February that all its fibre clients who use Openserve infrastructure are getting free line speed upgrades in March.

Afrihost CEO Gian Visser said the bill for their 200Mbps fibre clients, who cannot get higher speeds, will automatically be adjusted and they will save R380 per month from March.

Mweb followed suit two weeks later and as part of its speed upgrades launched a new symmetrical 25Mbps uncapped fibre service for R499 per month.

Not to be outdone, Telkom launched a new 25/5Mbps unlimited service for R399 per month. It also unveiled a symmetrical 25Mbps product at R449 per month.

Webafrica struck next and launched a 25/10Mbps service for R399 per month. It also cut the price of its 200Mbps service to R899 per month.

It should be noted that Webafrica’s promotional pricing is only valid until the end of the year.

These are the best fibre-to-the-home prices South Africa has ever seen. It is particularly great news for households that increasingly rely on Internet access for work and entertainment.

Cheapest fibre prices in South Africa

The table below provides an overview of the new uncapped fibre prices from prominent South African ISPs.

Openserve Fibre-to-the-Home Prices ISP Download Speed Upload Speed Monthly price Webafrica 25Mbps 10Mbps R399 Telkom 25Mbps 5Mbps R399 Telkom 25Mbps 25Mbps R449 Mweb 25Mbps 25Mbps R499 Afrihost 25Mbps 25Mbps R597 Cool Ideas 25Mbps 25Mbps R599 Axxess 25Mbps 25Mbps R645 Telkom 50Mbps 25Mbps R699 Webafrica 50Mbps 10Mbps R699 Mweb 50Mbps 25Mbps R729 Afrihost 50Mbps 25Mbps R797 Axxess 50Mbps 25Mbps R805 Cool Ideas 50Mbps 25Mbps R819 Webafrica 100Mbps 20Mbps R799 Telkom 100Mbps 50Mbps R899 Mweb 100Mbps 50Mbps R899 Afrihost 100Mbps 50Mbps R917 Axxess 100Mbps 50Mbps R935 Cool Ideas 100Mbps 50Mbps R999 Webafrica 200Mbps 40Mbps R899 Mweb 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,049 Afrihost 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,117 Axxess 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,135 Telkom 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,169 Cool Ideas 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,199

