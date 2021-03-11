Vumatel customers to pay more for fibre

Fibre network operator Vumatel has discontinued several of its more affordable fibre packages, which will result in customers being moved to more expensive options.

This is according to emails sent to the customers of several fibre ISPs – including Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and Vox – informing them of changes in pricing on their fibre packages on Vumatel’s network.

These changes are already reflected on the Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and Vox websites and will come into effect from 1 April 2021 for existing customers.

Cool Ideas told customers it had to make price changes as part of Vumatel’s pricing realignment and discontinuation of certain products.

“We are forced to alter existing customers’ pricing to that of Vumatel’s Aerial and Trenched network,” the ISP stated.

While the prices of most of its packages will remain unchanged, Vumatel’s asymmetrical 10Mbps/2Mbps and 20Mbps/2Mbps packages will no longer be available.

Instead, customers on either one of these packages will be moved to their respective symmetrical counterparts.

This means that Cool Ideas customers currently on the 10Mbps/2Mbps package paying R689 per month will now have to pay for a 10Mbps/10Mbps line, which itself has been increased from R729 to R749.

Meanwhile, Afrihost customers on the same line speed currently paying R697 per month will now also be charged R749 for the upgrade.

Vox customers on the 10Mbps/2Mbps package will have to fork out R50 more and pay R699 per month for a 10Mbps/10Mbps line.

20Mbps changes

The 20Mbps/2Mbps option from Cool Ideas at R829 per month has also been scrapped, with customers being moved to the 20Mbps/20Mbps package at R929 per month.

Vox customers on the discontinued 20/2Mbps package will now have to pay R899 for the 20Mbps/20Mbps product, which itself has been reduced from R919.

Afrihost customers who were previously charged R847 per month on the 20Mbps/2Mbps package will now be paying R907 for the upload speed bump.

MyBroadband contacted Vumatel for comment on the price changes but did not get feedback by the time of publication.

It is also not yet clear how the changes will impact the pricing of other fibre ISPs.

The table below shows the changes in pricing for existing Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and Vox customers on Vumatel’s network.