Vumatel customers to pay more for fibre

11 March 2021

Fibre network operator Vumatel has discontinued several of its more affordable fibre packages, which will result in customers being moved to more expensive options.

This is according to emails sent to the customers of several fibre ISPs – including Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and Vox – informing them of changes in pricing on their fibre packages on Vumatel’s network.

These changes are already reflected on the Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and Vox websites and will come into effect from 1 April 2021 for existing customers.

Cool Ideas told customers it had to make price changes as part of Vumatel’s pricing realignment and discontinuation of certain products.

“We are forced to alter existing customers’ pricing to that of Vumatel’s Aerial and Trenched network,” the ISP stated.

While the prices of most of its packages will remain unchanged, Vumatel’s asymmetrical 10Mbps/2Mbps and 20Mbps/2Mbps packages will no longer be available.

Instead, customers on either one of these packages will be moved to their respective symmetrical counterparts.

This means that Cool Ideas customers currently on the 10Mbps/2Mbps package paying R689 per month will now have to pay for a 10Mbps/10Mbps line, which itself has been increased from R729 to R749.

Meanwhile, Afrihost customers on the same line speed currently paying R697 per month will now also be charged R749 for the upgrade.

Vox customers on the 10Mbps/2Mbps package will have to fork out R50 more and pay R699 per month for a 10Mbps/10Mbps line.

20Mbps changes

The 20Mbps/2Mbps option from Cool Ideas at R829 per month has also been scrapped, with customers being moved to the 20Mbps/20Mbps package at R929 per month.

Vox customers on the discontinued 20/2Mbps package will now have to pay R899 for the 20Mbps/20Mbps product, which itself has been reduced from R919.

Afrihost customers who were previously charged R847 per month on the 20Mbps/2Mbps package will now be paying R907 for the upload speed bump.

MyBroadband contacted Vumatel for comment on the price changes but did not get feedback by the time of publication.

It is also not yet clear how the changes will impact the pricing of other fibre ISPs.

The table below shows the changes in pricing for existing Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and Vox customers on Vumatel’s network.

10Mbps
Uncapped Package Old price New price
Afrihost 10/2Mbps R697 Discontinued – New price below
Afrihost 10/10Mbps R749 R749
Cool Ideas 10/2Mbps R699 Discontinued – New price below
Cool Ideas 10/10Mbps R729 R749
Vox 10/2Mbps R649 Discontinued – New price below
Vox 10/10Mbps R719 R699
20Mbps
Uncapped Package Old price New price
Afrihost 20/2Mbps R847 Discontinued – New price below
Afrihost 20Mbps/20Mbps R907 R907
Cool Ideas 20/2Mbps R829 Discontinued – New price below
Cool Ideas 20/20Mbps R929 R929
Vox 20/2Mbps R819 Discontinued – New price below
Vox 20/20Mbps R919 R899
50Mbps
Uncapped Package Old price New price
Afrihost 50/5Mbps R997 R997
Afrihost 50/50Mbps R1,117 R1,117
Cool Ideas 50/5Mbps R969 R969
Cool Ideas 50/50Mbps R1,049 R1,049
Vox 50/5Mbps R959 R959
Vox 50/50Mbps R1,049 R1,049
100Mbps
Uncapped Package Old price New price
Afrihost 100/10Mbps R1,147 R1,147
Afrihost 100/100Mbps R1,247 R1,247
Cool Ideas 100/10Mbps R1,119 R1,119
Cool Ideas 100/100Mbps R1,199 R1,199
Vox 100/10Mbps R1,149 R1,149
Vox 100/100Mbps R1,199 R1,199
200Mbps
Uncapped Package Old price New price
Afrihost 200/20Mbps R1,447 R1,447
Afrihost 200/200Mbps R1,497 R1,497
Cool Ideas 200/20Mbps R1,419 R1,419
Cool Ideas 200/200Mbps R1,499 R1,499
Vox 200/20Mbps R1,399 R1,399
Vox 200/200Mbps R1,499 R1,499

