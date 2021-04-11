Best-ever fibre pricing in South Africa – 50Mbps for R499

Fibre network operator and ISP Herotel has announced new prices for its fibre-to-the-home packages, which include a 50Mbps uncapped option for R499 per month.

Herotel has also reduced pricing on its 10Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps packages, and added 75Mbps and 1Gbps services.

All these fibre products are symmetrical, which means the download and upload speeds are the same.

There is also no fair usage policy. This allows customers to use any Internet protocols and consume as much data as they wish without being shaped or throttled.

Installation is free and include a free-to-use router. Another benefit is that all the fibre packages are offered on a month-to-month basis without any long-term contracts.

Herotel has emphasised the new prices are not part of a limited-time promotion – they are here to stay.

Herotel CEO Van Zyl Botha told MyBroadband the new products were the result of the company’s unique approach to the market, which includes running fibre from poles to the customer’s home instead of trenching.

“We build aerial fibre networks which allow us to deploy faster and with far less disruption to municipal infrastructure and private property,” Botha said.

As it sells its packages directly to the end-customer, and not through any middlemen or other ISPs, it is able to keep prices low.

Direct access further means Herotel is responsible for the full-service experience, including sales, installation, and support.

It employs local staff across South Africa to assist with any service issues that may arise.

“We always want to lead the market in terms of value to the customer, and hope that we can eventually remove all speed distinctions from our products,” Botha said.

Herotel offers its broadband services in more than 522 towns and suburbs, with 100,000 on-network fixed broadband customers.

It also recently announced plans to expand its fibre network to numerous towns in seven provinces in South Africa.

These projects include fibre rollouts in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, and North West.

Herotel’s new home fibre prices will be available within the next two weeks across its fibre projects that are either live or currently being built across South Africa.

Existing customers will be automatically aligned to the new product speeds at no additional cost.

The table below shows the old and new pricing for Herotel’s fibre-to-the-home packages.