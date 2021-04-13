Fibre war in South Africa – big price cuts and higher speeds

South Africans are enjoying the lowest fibre prices ever following wholesale price cuts and improved retail offerings from service providers.

The fibre price war was started by Openserve on 1 March 2021 when it upgraded speeds and cut prices on its fibre and copper networks.

Openserve provided more value to subscribers by upgrading speeds without any change in pricing.

10Mbps was upgraded to 25Mbps, 20Mbps was upgraded to 50Mbps, and 50Mbps was upgraded to 100Mbps.

100Mbps clients were upgraded to 200Mbps whilst remaining at the 100Mbps price. 200Mbps services remain at the same speed but at the reduced 100Mbps price.

Price cuts from ISPs quickly followed. Afrihost, Axxess, and Mweb all reduced their rates with prices dropping to as low as R499 per month for a 25Mbps service.

Frogfoot responded to Openserve’s improved value proposition by permanently increasing the line speeds of customers on packages of 50Mbps and below.

From 1 May 2021, 10Mbps services will permanently increase to 30Mbps, 20Mbps will increase to 50Mbps, and 50Mbps will increase to 100Mbps.

Shane Chorley, head of sales and marketing at Frogfoot, said these changes give Frogfoot users higher speeds at the same price.

“The growth in demand for data has been immense with many ISPs seeing their network traffic doubling over the past 12 months. With more speed and more data, Frogfoot offers more bang for your buck,” Chorley said.

Not to be outdone, Herotel became the latest fibre network operator to improve its fibre-to-the-home value proposition.

Herotel has announced new prices for its fibre-to-the-home packages which include improved value on its 10Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps packages.

The fibre network operator has also added new 75Mbps and 1Gbps services.

Herotel CEO Van Zyl Botha said the new products were made possible by the company’s unique approach to the market.

Instead of trenching, it builds aerial fibre networks which allow them to deploy fibre faster and with less disruption to municipal infrastructure and private property.

As it sells its packages directly to consumers and not through middlemen or other ISPs, it is able to keep prices low.

Direct access also means Herotel is responsible for the full-service experience, including sales, installation, and support.

With all the recent price cuts, it raises the question which fibre providers and ISPs offer the best value-for-money.

To answer this question, MyBroadband looked at the latest fibre pricing from prominent service providers in popular categories.

The results are listed in the table below.