Fibre war in South Africa – big price cuts and higher speeds

13 April 2021

South Africans are enjoying the lowest fibre prices ever following wholesale price cuts and improved retail offerings from service providers.

The fibre price war was started by Openserve on 1 March 2021 when it upgraded speeds and cut prices on its fibre and copper networks.

Openserve provided more value to subscribers by upgrading speeds without any change in pricing.

10Mbps was upgraded to 25Mbps, 20Mbps was upgraded to 50Mbps, and 50Mbps was upgraded to 100Mbps.

100Mbps clients were upgraded to 200Mbps whilst remaining at the 100Mbps price. 200Mbps services remain at the same speed but at the reduced 100Mbps price.

Price cuts from ISPs quickly followed. Afrihost, Axxess, and Mweb all reduced their rates with prices dropping to as low as R499 per month for a 25Mbps service.

Shane Chorley
Frogfoot’s Shane Chorley

Frogfoot responded to Openserve’s improved value proposition by permanently increasing the line speeds of customers on packages of 50Mbps and below.

From 1 May 2021, 10Mbps services will permanently increase to 30Mbps, 20Mbps will increase to 50Mbps, and 50Mbps will increase to 100Mbps.

Shane Chorley, head of sales and marketing at Frogfoot, said these changes give Frogfoot users higher speeds at the same price.

“The growth in demand for data has been immense with many ISPs seeing their network traffic doubling over the past 12 months. With more speed and more data, Frogfoot offers more bang for your buck,” Chorley said.

Not to be outdone, Herotel became the latest fibre network operator to improve its fibre-to-the-home value proposition.

Herotel has announced new prices for its fibre-to-the-home packages which include improved value on its 10Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps packages.

The fibre network operator has also added new 75Mbps and 1Gbps services.

Van Zyl Botha
Van Zyl Botha, Herotel CEO

Herotel CEO Van Zyl Botha said the new products were made possible by the company’s unique approach to the market.

Instead of trenching, it builds aerial fibre networks which allow them to deploy fibre faster and with less disruption to municipal infrastructure and private property.

As it sells its packages directly to consumers and not through middlemen or other ISPs, it is able to keep prices low.

Direct access also means Herotel is responsible for the full-service experience, including sales, installation, and support.

With all the recent price cuts, it raises the question which fibre providers and ISPs offer the best value-for-money.

To answer this question, MyBroadband looked at the latest fibre pricing from prominent service providers in popular categories.

The results are listed in the table below.

Fibre Prices in South Africa
ISP Fibre Provider Download Speed Upload Speed Price
Herotel Herotel 10Mbps 10Mbps R399
Mweb Vumatel 10Mbps 10Mbps R689
Supersonic Vumatel 10Mbps 10Mbps R695
RSAWEB Vumatel 10Mbps 10Mbps R725
Afrihost Vumatel 10Mbps 10Mbps R749
Axxess Vumatel 10Mbps 10Mbps R755
Mweb Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R499
RSAWEB Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R595
Afrihost Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R597
Cool Ideas Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R599
Axxess Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R645
Supersonic Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R699
Herotel Herotel 50Mbps 50Mbps R499
Mweb Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R739
RSAWEB Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R795
Afrihost Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R797
Axxess Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R805
Cool Ideas Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R819
Supersonic Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R849
Herotel Herotel 100Mbps 100Mbps R849
Mweb Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R899
Afrihost Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R917
Axxess Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R935
RSAWEB Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R995
Cool Ideas Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R999
Supersonic Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,049
Herotel Herotel 200Mbps 200Mbps R999
Mweb Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,049
Afrihost Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,117
Axxess Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,135
Supersonic Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,195
Cool Ideas Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,199
RSAWEB Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,295
RSAWEB Vumatel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,495
Axxess Vumatel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,495
Afrihost Vumatel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,497
Herotel Herotel 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,499
Mweb Vumatel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,499

