In conversation with Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare

Dietlof Mare is the CEO of Vumatel and the driving force behind South Africa’s leading open-access fibre to the home (FTTH) operator.

Mare previously worked as the executive head of direct expenditure at Vodacom. He quickly rose through the ranks to occupy several senior management positions.

Prior taking the reins at Vumatel, he served as Vodacom Albania CEO, managing director of Vodacom Congo, and Vodacom Tanzania MD.

Throughout his career he has contributed towards the development of winning teams, the profitability of businesses, and the effective coordination of group initiatives and strategic goals.

In this discussion, Mare explains the importance of fibre in South Africa’s broadband future and the responsibilities major network providers face in achieving connectivity targets.

He explains the benefits of fibre connectivity and how COVID-19 influenced bandwidth use in the work and learning environments.

Mare also discusses Vuma’s consumer experience since launching fibre in South Africa, and the company’s goals.

Finally, he describes the difficulties faced by South African fibre companies, as well as major trends in connectivity adoption.

The full interview with Dietlof Mare is embedded below.