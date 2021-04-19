Uncapped 30Mbps fibre from Afrihost for R497 per month

Afrihost has slashed the price of its Frogfoot fibre products with uncapped packages starting at under R500 per month.

Frogfoot Networks is an open-access fibre infrastructure provider with coverage in many neighbourhoods across South Africa.

The network operator has an extensive fibre footprint, with more than 5,000 buildings linked to its network and a coverage area spanning more than 7,000 square kilometres.

Funded by Rand Merchant Bank, Investec, and Metier Capital, group revenue exceeding R1 billion per annum.

Frogfoot has been running a Double Up promotion since 1 April 2020 to support South Africans who have had to work and study from home.

Last month Frogfoot announced it will end this promotion in favour of permanent line speed increases for subscribers on packages of 50Mbps and below.

The network operator has also increased the speed of its entry level package.

On 1 May 2021, Frogfoot will introduce a new FTTH Access Home product which offers 30Mbps on both symmetric and asymmetric packages.

Its old 10Mbps entry-level package, which has seen its speed increased to 20Mbps as part of the Double Up promotion, will be replaced by the new 30Mbps product.

Afrihost has responded to Frogfoot’s speed increases by launching new uncapped fibre packages starting at R497 for a 30/3Mbps service.

A symmetrical 30Mbps service is priced at R597, while the popular 100/10Mbps costs R797 per month.

Afrihost is also offering a symmetrical 1Gbps fibre-to-the-home service for R1,497 per month.

The table below provides an overview of Afrihost’s new uncapped fibre prices on Frogfoot’s network.

Afrihost Frogfoot Fibre Prices Download Speed Upload Speed Monthly Price 30Mbps 3Mbps R497 30Mbps 30Mbps R597 50Mbps 5Mbps R697 50Mbps 50Mbps R797 100Mbps 10Mbps R797 100Mbps 100Mbps R897 200Mbps 200Mbps R997 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,297 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,497

