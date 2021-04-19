New fibre-to-the-home speed upgrades

MetroFibre is increasing the speeds of its fibre-to-the-home products and is introducing a new 300Mbps service.

The company has informed its ISP clients that their speeds will be increased free of charge from 1 June 2021.

“Your package will be adjusted to the next higher speed at no additional cost,” MetroFibre said.

“We have also introduced a new package – 300Mbps to ensure our 200Mbps customers also benefit from this upgrade”.

MetroFibre is discontinuing its entry-level 10Mbps service which will be replaced by a 25Mbps product.

“You do not have to do anything further. Your package will be upgraded automatically between 1 – 15 June 2021.”

The table below provides an overview of the new MetroFibre fibre-to-the-home packages.

New MetroFibre FTTH Packages Current Package New Package 10Mbps 25Mbps 25Mbps 50Mbps 50Mbps 100Mbps 100Mbps 200Mbps 200Mbps 300Mbps

MetroFibre said its fibre-to-the-home speed upgrades were in response to “a number of product and price adjustments in the market”.

MetroFibre is referring to free speed upgrades from other fibre network operators, including Openserve and Frogfoot.

On 1 March 2021, Openserve introduced speed upgrades and price changes on its Openserve Fibre Connect products.

Openserve’s 10Mbps fibre service was upgraded to 25Mbps whilst remaining at the 10Mbps price.

20Mbps services were upgraded to 50Mbps, 50Mbps were upgraded to 100Mbps, and 100Mbps services were upgraded to 200Mbps.

The existing 200Mbps service remained at the same speed but is now offered at the reduced 100Mbps price.

Frogfoot has also announced that it will end its long-running Double Up promotion in favour of permanent line speed increases for subscribers on packages of 50Mbps and below.

The network operator will also increase the speed of its entry-level package.

On 1 May 2021, Frogfoot will introduce a new FTTH Access Home product which offers 30Mbps on both symmetric and asymmetric packages.

Its old 10Mbps entry-level package, which has seen its speed increased to 20Mbps as part of the Double Up promotion, will be replaced by the new 30Mbps product.

