Big Telkom fibre outage

Telkom ISP customers across South Africa have reported they are unable to connect to the Internet on their fibre packages running on the Vumatel network.

Telkom’s Downdetector page showed a big spike in reports of problems on Friday morning from around 5:00 AM.

The increase in these reports from Telkom customers correlated with the timing of problems reported on Vumatel’s fibre network.

At the time of publication, 73% of the complaints on the Telkom page were categorised as “Landline Internet” problems.

According to the site’s outage map, the majority of reports appeared to be coming from big metropolitans – including Cape Town, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, Port Elizabeth.

However, there also appeared to be problems in less populous towns and cities, including East London, George, Kimberley, and Potchefstroom, a possible indication that the issue was country-wide.

One user said that his connection showed connectivity on his modem and computer, but that he had no Internet access.

Another said he was being assigned with an IP from Telkom, but had not Internet connectivity.

A number of Twitter users also complained of no connectivity on their fibre connections with Telkom.

“Fibre line is down since waking up around 04:30. Tried resetting devices but no success,” one user said.

Impact limited to Telkom

Based on reports on Downdetector, the issues did not appear to impact other ISPs with fibre packages on Vumatel’s network.

MyBroadband asked Telkom and Vumatel for comment on the outages but did not immediately receive feedback.

The graphs below from Downdetector show the increase in reports of issues from Telkom and Vumatel customers.