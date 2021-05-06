Free fibre upgrades from Axxess

Axxess is upgrading the speeds of its MetroFibre clients and will move its capped, home, premium, and premium plus subscribers to its uncapped fibre service.

This formed part of communication the Internet service provider (ISP) sent to its subscribers this week.

Axxess said MetroFibre clients with 10Mbps, 25Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps speeds will be upgraded to 25Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, and 300Mbps respectively.

All MetroFibre clients with capped, home, premium, and premium plus accounts will also be switched over to Axxess’ uncapped fibre service that is unshaped and unthrottled with no thresholds.

“We will automatically be moving everyone over to our more cost-effective uncapped service,” Axxess said.

“So, not only will you be getting an increase in speed with a potential saving per month, but you will also be getting a better overall fibre experience.”

The upgrade process will be deployed in a phased approach during June 2021.

As of 1 June 2021, the following speed increases and prices for Axxess’ MetroFibre clients will apply.