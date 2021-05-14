Fibre price war – South African ISPs slash prices and increase speeds

South African broadband users are enjoying big price cuts and free speed upgrades on fibre-to-the-home products with fibre network operators and ISPs fighting for market share.
The fibre price war was started by Openserve when it upgraded speeds and cut prices on its fibre products in March.
Openserve said the speed upgrades came at no additional cost to ISP partners as an incentive to enable them to easily upgrade their customers.
Frogfoot quickly followed suit by permanently increasing the line speeds of fibre packages of 50Mbps and below.
Frogfoot’s head of sales and marketing, Shane Chorley, said the improved value proposition was in response to feedback from their partners and clients.
“The growth in demand for data has been immense with many ISPs seeing their network traffic doubling over the past 12 months,” said Chorley.
“We listened to our customers and are proud to announce changes to our packages that give more speed at the same price.”
Herotel was next, improving the value proposition on its 10Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps packages. The fibre network operator has also added new 75Mbps and 1Gbps services.
Herotel CEO Van Zyl Botha said their unique approach – building aerial fibre networks instead of trenching – is behind the latest value improvements.
Unlike fibre network operators like Openserve and Vumatel, Herotel sells fibre products directly to consumers which Botha said helps it to keep prices low.
The latest fibre network operator to increase speeds was MetroFibre. It announced last month that it was increasing speeds and would be introducing a new 300Mbps service.
The company informed its ISP clients that their speeds will be increased free of charge from 1 June 2021.
These improved value propositions from fibre network operators quickly filtered down to consumers with ISPs cutting prices and bumping up speeds for free.
Lower prices and higher speeds are already available to subscribers on Openserve, Frogfoot, and Herotel’s networks.
Prominent ISPs, including Afrihost and Axxess, have now announced improved value to subscribers using MetroFibre’s network.
Axxess said MetroFibre clients with 10Mbps, 25Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps speeds would be upgraded to 25Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, and 300Mbps respectively.
All MetroFibre clients with capped, home, premium, and premium plus accounts will also be switched over to Axxess’ uncapped fibre service.
Axxess’ uncapped fibre service offers an unshaped and unthrottled service with no thresholds.
The ISP said the upgrade process will be deployed in a phased approach during June 2021.
Afrihost has also announced its MetroFibre clients will enjoy speed upgrades and price cuts in June.
10Mbps Metrofibre clients will be upgraded to 25Mbps, while the subscription price will be reduced from R737 to R697.
25Mbps subscribers will be upgraded to 50Mbps with a R20 monthly saving, while 50Mbps lines will be upgraded to 100Mbps with a R30 monthly saving.
There are particularly big savings in store for high-end MetroFibre users.
100Mbps users will be upgraded to 200Mbps with a R122 per month saving, and 200Mbps users will be bumped up to 300Mbps with a R590 per month saving.
New fibre-to-the-home prices
The table below provides an overview of the new fibre prices from prominent ISPs on Openserve, Frogfoot, Herotel, and Metrofibre.
|Fibre Prices in South Africa
|ISP
|Fibre Provider
|Download Speed
|Upload Speed
|Price
|Herotel
|Herotel
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R399
|Webafrica
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|10Mbps
|R399
|Telkom
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|5Mbps
|R399
|Telkom
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R449
|Mweb
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R499
|Home Connect
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R588
|RSAWEB
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R595
|Afrihost
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R597
|Cool Ideas
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R599
|Axxess
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R645
|Axxess
|Metrofibre
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R695
|Afrihost
|Metrofibre
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R697
|Supersonic
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R699
|Webafrica
|Frogfoot
|30Mbps
|2Mbps
|R399
|Afrihost
|Frogfoot
|30Mbps
|3Mbps
|R497
|Afrihost
|Frogfoot
|30Mbps
|30Mbps
|R597
|Herotel
|Herotel
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R499
|Webafrica
|Frogfoot
|50Mbps
|4Mbps
|R609
|Afrihost
|Frogfoot
|50Mbps
|5Mbps
|R697
|Telkom
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|25Mbps
|R699
|Webafrica
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|10Mbps
|R699
|Mweb
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|25Mbps
|R739
|Home Connect
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|25Mbps
|R788
|RSAWEB
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|25Mbps
|R795
|Afrihost
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|25Mbps
|R797
|Afrihost
|Frogfoot
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R797
|Axxess
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|25Mbps
|R805
|Cool Ideas
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|25Mbps
|R819
|Supersonic
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|25Mbps
|R849
|Axxess
|MetroFibre
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R895
|Afrihost
|MetroFibre
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R897
|Webafrica
|Frogfoot
|100Mbps
|5Mbps
|R749
|Afrihost
|Frogfoot
|100Mbps
|10Mbps
|R797
|Webafrica
|Openserve
|100Mbps
|20Mbps
|R799
|Herotel
|Herotel
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R849
|Afrihost
|Frogfoot
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R897
|Telkom
|Openserve
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R899
|Mweb
|Openserve
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R899
|Afrihost
|Openserve
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R917
|Home Connect
|Openserve
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R928
|Axxess
|Openserve
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R935
|RSAWEB
|Openserve
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R995
|Cool Ideas
|Openserve
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R999
|Supersonic
|Openserve
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,049
|Axxess
|MetroFibre
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,095
|Afrihost
|MetroFibre
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,097
|Webafrica
|Frogfoot
|200Mbps
|15Mbps
|R849
|Webafrica
|Openserve
|200Mbps
|40Mbps
|R899
|Afrihost
|Frogfoot
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R997
|Herotel
|Herotel
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R999
|Mweb
|Openserve
|200Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,049
|Afrihost
|Openserve
|200Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,117
|Home Connect
|Openserve
|200Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,128
|Axxess
|Openserve
|200Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,135
|Telkom
|Openserve
|200Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,169
|Supersonic
|Openserve
|200Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,195
|Cool Ideas
|Openserve
|200Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,199
|RSAWEB
|Openserve
|200Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,295
|Axxess
|MetroFibre
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,295
|Afrihost
|MetroFibre
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,297
|Axxess
|MetroFibre
|300Mbps
|300Mbps
|R1,495
|Afrihost
|MetroFibre
|300Mbps
|300Mbps
|R1,497
|Webafrica
|Frogfoot
|500Mbps
|50Mbps
|R949
|Afrihost
|Frogfoot
|500Mbps
|500Mbps
|R1,297
|RSAWEB
|Vumatel
|1Gbps
|100Mbps
|R1,495
|Axxess
|Vumatel
|1Gbps
|100Mbps
|R1,495
|Afrihost
|Vumatel
|1Gbps
|100Mbps
|R1,497
|Afrihost
|Frogfoot
|1Gbps
|1Gbps
|R1,497
|Herotel
|Herotel
|1Gbps
|1Gbps
|R1,499
|Mweb
|Vumatel
|1Gbps
|100Mbps
|R1,499
