Fibre price war – South African ISPs slash prices and increase speeds

14 May 2021

South African broadband users are enjoying big price cuts and free speed upgrades on fibre-to-the-home products with fibre network operators and ISPs fighting for market share.

The fibre price war was started by Openserve when it upgraded speeds and cut prices on its fibre products in March.

Openserve said the speed upgrades came at no additional cost to ISP partners as an incentive to enable them to easily upgrade their customers.

Frogfoot quickly followed suit by permanently increasing the line speeds of fibre packages of 50Mbps and below.

Frogfoot’s head of sales and marketing, Shane Chorley, said the improved value proposition was in response to feedback from their partners and clients.

“The growth in demand for data has been immense with many ISPs seeing their network traffic doubling over the past 12 months,” said Chorley.

“We listened to our customers and are proud to announce changes to our packages that give more speed at the same price.”

Herotel was next, improving the value proposition on its 10Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps packages. The fibre network operator has also added new 75Mbps and 1Gbps services.

Herotel CEO Van Zyl Botha said their unique approach – building aerial fibre networks instead of trenching – is behind the latest value improvements.

Unlike fibre network operators like Openserve and Vumatel, Herotel sells fibre products directly to consumers which Botha said helps it to keep prices low.

The latest fibre network operator to increase speeds was MetroFibre. It announced last month that it was increasing speeds and would be introducing a new 300Mbps service.

The company informed its ISP clients that their speeds will be increased free of charge from 1 June 2021.

These improved value propositions from fibre network operators quickly filtered down to consumers with ISPs cutting prices and bumping up speeds for free.

Lower prices and higher speeds are already available to subscribers on Openserve, Frogfoot, and Herotel’s networks.

Prominent ISPs, including Afrihost and Axxess, have now announced improved value to subscribers using MetroFibre’s network.

Axxess said MetroFibre clients with 10Mbps, 25Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps speeds would be upgraded to 25Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, and 300Mbps respectively.

All MetroFibre clients with capped, home, premium, and premium plus accounts will also be switched over to Axxess’ uncapped fibre service.

Axxess’ uncapped fibre service offers an unshaped and unthrottled service with no thresholds.

The ISP said the upgrade process will be deployed in a phased approach during June 2021.

Afrihost has also announced its MetroFibre clients will enjoy speed upgrades and price cuts in June.

10Mbps Metrofibre clients will be upgraded to 25Mbps, while the subscription price will be reduced from R737 to R697.

25Mbps subscribers will be upgraded to 50Mbps with a R20 monthly saving, while 50Mbps lines will be upgraded to 100Mbps with a R30 monthly saving.

There are particularly big savings in store for high-end MetroFibre users.

100Mbps users will be upgraded to 200Mbps with a R122 per month saving, and 200Mbps users will be bumped up to 300Mbps with a R590 per month saving.

New fibre-to-the-home prices

The table below provides an overview of the new fibre prices from prominent ISPs on Openserve, Frogfoot, Herotel, and Metrofibre.

Fibre Prices in South Africa
ISP Fibre Provider Download Speed Upload Speed Price
Herotel Herotel 10Mbps 10Mbps R399
Webafrica Openserve 25Mbps 10Mbps R399
Telkom Openserve 25Mbps 5Mbps R399
Telkom Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R449
Mweb Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R499
Home Connect Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R588
RSAWEB Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R595
Afrihost Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R597
Cool Ideas Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R599
Axxess Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R645
Axxess Metrofibre 25Mbps 25Mbps R695
Afrihost Metrofibre 25Mbps 25Mbps R697
Supersonic Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R699
Webafrica Frogfoot 30Mbps 2Mbps R399
Afrihost Frogfoot 30Mbps 3Mbps R497
Afrihost Frogfoot 30Mbps 30Mbps R597
Herotel Herotel 50Mbps 50Mbps R499
Webafrica Frogfoot 50Mbps 4Mbps R609
Afrihost Frogfoot 50Mbps 5Mbps R697
Telkom Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R699
Webafrica Openserve 50Mbps 10Mbps R699
Mweb Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R739
Home Connect Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R788
RSAWEB Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R795
Afrihost Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R797
Afrihost Frogfoot 50Mbps 50Mbps R797
Axxess Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R805
Cool Ideas Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R819
Supersonic Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R849
Axxess MetroFibre 50Mbps 50Mbps R895
Afrihost MetroFibre 50Mbps 50Mbps R897
Webafrica Frogfoot 100Mbps 5Mbps R749
Afrihost Frogfoot 100Mbps 10Mbps R797
Webafrica Openserve 100Mbps 20Mbps R799
Herotel Herotel 100Mbps 100Mbps R849
Afrihost Frogfoot 100Mbps 100Mbps R897
Telkom Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R899
Mweb Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R899
Afrihost Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R917
Home Connect Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R928
Axxess Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R935
RSAWEB Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R995
Cool Ideas Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R999
Supersonic Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,049
Axxess MetroFibre 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,095
Afrihost MetroFibre 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,097
Webafrica Frogfoot 200Mbps 15Mbps R849
Webafrica Openserve 200Mbps 40Mbps R899
Afrihost Frogfoot 200Mbps 200Mbps R997
Herotel Herotel 200Mbps 200Mbps R999
Mweb Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,049
Afrihost Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,117
Home Connect Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,128
Axxess Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,135
Telkom Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,169
Supersonic Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,195
Cool Ideas Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,199
RSAWEB Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,295
Axxess MetroFibre 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,295
Afrihost MetroFibre 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,297
Axxess MetroFibre 300Mbps 300Mbps R1,495
Afrihost MetroFibre 300Mbps 300Mbps R1,497
Webafrica Frogfoot 500Mbps 50Mbps R949
Afrihost Frogfoot 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,297
RSAWEB Vumatel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,495
Axxess Vumatel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,495
Afrihost Vumatel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,497
Afrihost Frogfoot 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,497
Herotel Herotel 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,499
Mweb Vumatel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,499

