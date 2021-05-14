Fibre price war – South African ISPs slash prices and increase speeds

South African broadband users are enjoying big price cuts and free speed upgrades on fibre-to-the-home products with fibre network operators and ISPs fighting for market share.

The fibre price war was started by Openserve when it upgraded speeds and cut prices on its fibre products in March.

Openserve said the speed upgrades came at no additional cost to ISP partners as an incentive to enable them to easily upgrade their customers.

Frogfoot quickly followed suit by permanently increasing the line speeds of fibre packages of 50Mbps and below.

Frogfoot’s head of sales and marketing, Shane Chorley, said the improved value proposition was in response to feedback from their partners and clients.

“The growth in demand for data has been immense with many ISPs seeing their network traffic doubling over the past 12 months,” said Chorley.

“We listened to our customers and are proud to announce changes to our packages that give more speed at the same price.”

Herotel was next, improving the value proposition on its 10Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps packages. The fibre network operator has also added new 75Mbps and 1Gbps services.

Herotel CEO Van Zyl Botha said their unique approach – building aerial fibre networks instead of trenching – is behind the latest value improvements.

Unlike fibre network operators like Openserve and Vumatel, Herotel sells fibre products directly to consumers which Botha said helps it to keep prices low.

The latest fibre network operator to increase speeds was MetroFibre. It announced last month that it was increasing speeds and would be introducing a new 300Mbps service.

The company informed its ISP clients that their speeds will be increased free of charge from 1 June 2021.

These improved value propositions from fibre network operators quickly filtered down to consumers with ISPs cutting prices and bumping up speeds for free.

Lower prices and higher speeds are already available to subscribers on Openserve, Frogfoot, and Herotel’s networks.

Prominent ISPs, including Afrihost and Axxess, have now announced improved value to subscribers using MetroFibre’s network.

Axxess said MetroFibre clients with 10Mbps, 25Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps speeds would be upgraded to 25Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, and 300Mbps respectively.

All MetroFibre clients with capped, home, premium, and premium plus accounts will also be switched over to Axxess’ uncapped fibre service.

Axxess’ uncapped fibre service offers an unshaped and unthrottled service with no thresholds.

The ISP said the upgrade process will be deployed in a phased approach during June 2021.

Afrihost has also announced its MetroFibre clients will enjoy speed upgrades and price cuts in June.

10Mbps Metrofibre clients will be upgraded to 25Mbps, while the subscription price will be reduced from R737 to R697.

25Mbps subscribers will be upgraded to 50Mbps with a R20 monthly saving, while 50Mbps lines will be upgraded to 100Mbps with a R30 monthly saving.

There are particularly big savings in store for high-end MetroFibre users.

100Mbps users will be upgraded to 200Mbps with a R122 per month saving, and 200Mbps users will be bumped up to 300Mbps with a R590 per month saving.

New fibre-to-the-home prices

The table below provides an overview of the new fibre prices from prominent ISPs on Openserve, Frogfoot, Herotel, and Metrofibre.

Fibre Prices in South Africa ISP Fibre Provider Download Speed Upload Speed Price Herotel Herotel 10Mbps 10Mbps R399 Webafrica Openserve 25Mbps 10Mbps R399 Telkom Openserve 25Mbps 5Mbps R399 Telkom Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R449 Mweb Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R499 Home Connect Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R588 RSAWEB Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R595 Afrihost Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R597 Cool Ideas Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R599 Axxess Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R645 Axxess Metrofibre 25Mbps 25Mbps R695 Afrihost Metrofibre 25Mbps 25Mbps R697 Supersonic Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R699 Webafrica Frogfoot 30Mbps 2Mbps R399 Afrihost Frogfoot 30Mbps 3Mbps R497 Afrihost Frogfoot 30Mbps 30Mbps R597 Herotel Herotel 50Mbps 50Mbps R499 Webafrica Frogfoot 50Mbps 4Mbps R609 Afrihost Frogfoot 50Mbps 5Mbps R697 Telkom Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R699 Webafrica Openserve 50Mbps 10Mbps R699 Mweb Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R739 Home Connect Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R788 RSAWEB Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R795 Afrihost Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R797 Afrihost Frogfoot 50Mbps 50Mbps R797 Axxess Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R805 Cool Ideas Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R819 Supersonic Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R849 Axxess MetroFibre 50Mbps 50Mbps R895 Afrihost MetroFibre 50Mbps 50Mbps R897 Webafrica Frogfoot 100Mbps 5Mbps R749 Afrihost Frogfoot 100Mbps 10Mbps R797 Webafrica Openserve 100Mbps 20Mbps R799 Herotel Herotel 100Mbps 100Mbps R849 Afrihost Frogfoot 100Mbps 100Mbps R897 Telkom Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R899 Mweb Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R899 Afrihost Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R917 Home Connect Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R928 Axxess Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R935 RSAWEB Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R995 Cool Ideas Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R999 Supersonic Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,049 Axxess MetroFibre 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,095 Afrihost MetroFibre 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,097 Webafrica Frogfoot 200Mbps 15Mbps R849 Webafrica Openserve 200Mbps 40Mbps R899 Afrihost Frogfoot 200Mbps 200Mbps R997 Herotel Herotel 200Mbps 200Mbps R999 Mweb Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,049 Afrihost Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,117 Home Connect Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,128 Axxess Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,135 Telkom Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,169 Supersonic Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,195 Cool Ideas Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,199 RSAWEB Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,295 Axxess MetroFibre 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,295 Afrihost MetroFibre 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,297 Axxess MetroFibre 300Mbps 300Mbps R1,495 Afrihost MetroFibre 300Mbps 300Mbps R1,497 Webafrica Frogfoot 500Mbps 50Mbps R949 Afrihost Frogfoot 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,297 RSAWEB Vumatel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,495 Axxess Vumatel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,495 Afrihost Vumatel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,497 Afrihost Frogfoot 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,497 Herotel Herotel 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,499 Mweb Vumatel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,499

