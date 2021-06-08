Best fibre ISP in South Africa revealed

The May 2021 MyBroadband Insights Internet service provider (ISP) rankings show that Cool Ideas is the best fibre ISP in South Africa.

The South African ISP rankings are based on customer satisfaction scores collected through MyBroadband’s mobile apps and web-based speed test portals.

After a user performs a speed test, they are asked to rate their ISP based on their overall satisfaction with the service.

These customer satisfaction ratings are then processed to produce a customer satisfaction percentage for each ISP. Higher scores indicate a better customer experience.

Cool Ideas, which won the ISP of the Year award in 2020, continued its strong performance with an average customer satisfaction rating of 87%.

Afrihost was ranked second with a score of 85%, and RSAWEB third with 79%.

The top-rated fixed-wireless broadband provider was MTN with an average customer satisfaction score of 75%.

On the other end of the scale Rain, Cell C, and Telkom were the worst-rated broadband service providers.

Best and worst ISPs in South Africa

The table below provides the customer satisfaction scores and network speeds of prominent South African ISPs.

The first table shows the ratings for ISPs that received enough votes to produce an accurate average customer satisfaction score.

A few prominent ISPs did not receive enough votes to be included in the first table because the margin of error is too large for an accurate conclusion.

Their average scores, however, remain of interest and are shown in the second table. It should be noted that this information should not be compared to the first table.

South African ISP Rankings ISP Customer Satisfaction Rating Cool Ideas 87.5% Afrihost 84.6% RSAWEB 78.5% Axxess 77.4% MTN 74.8% Webafrica 74.1% Vox 72.6% Home Connect 72.2% MWEB 71.7% Supersonic 69.5% Vodacom 68.5% HeroTel 68.0% Telkom 65.1% Cell C 63.5% Rain 57.8% Smaller ISPs ISP Customer Satisfaction Rating Cybersmart 93.8% Mind-the-Speed 87.8% Level7 85.2% Internet Solutions 82.4% Wirulink 80.0% Ikeja 80.0% BitCo Home 80.0% Metrofibre Networx 78.2% Clear-access 78.0%

