Big speed increases for Octotel fibre customers

Octotel announced that it will substantially increase the speeds of its entry-level products at no cost to the consumer.

The two products affected by the change are its entry-level 15Mbps service, and its 30Mbps product.

Download speeds on Octotel’s 15Mbps service will more than double, while the 30Mbps product will become a 50Mbps one, the company announced.

Upload speeds on both packages will also be increased.

Octotel said that its 15/15Mbps entry-level package will be adjusted to 35/25Mbps, and the 30/30Mbps service will move up to 50/50Mbps.

It said that formal communication has been sent to its Internet service provider partners confirming that the changes are being implemented at no additional charge and are effective indefinitely.

“The timing was right for us to review our value proposition to the market and make changes that would meet the needs of today’s consumer which, as we know, has changed dramatically over the past 12- 18 months,” said Octotel chief operating officer Scott Cunningham.

“The market is already price-sensitive, but the demand for a fast, robust and stable fibre network has become the highest priority for most consumers.”

Cunningham said that work-from-home models being rolled out are heavily reliant on high-speed infrastructure and, most importantly, network uptime.

“We took the view that we could satisfy these needs in one move,” he said.

According to Cunningham, Octotel’s overall network performance and stability has allowed it to make these changes with confidence.

These changes are effective immediately and Octotel has advised that customers follow up with their ISPs for the timing of their upgrades.

Now read: Octotel on the hunt to buy fibre networks