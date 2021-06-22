South Africans left without Internet as Vumatel cuts off ISP

Former Fibrestream subscribers have informed MyBroadband that their broadband connections stopped working at 11:00 on Monday and have still not come back online.

“Fibrestream’s call centre takes ages to get through to, but when you do, a recorded message tells you that there is a Vumatel outage and that they are working with Vumatel to resolve it,” one subscriber told MyBroadband.

However, Vumatel informed customers complaining about the outage on social media that the Internet service provider had been cut off.

MyBroadband tried to contact the Fibrestream call centre, but all of our calls received a busy signal.

The Internet Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (ISPA) issued a warning on 20 April that Fibrestream was one of three companies that had terminated its membership in the industry association.

“Fibrestream terminated their membership of ISPA on [8 March 2021] but are still displaying the ISPA logo on their website, and referencing ISPA in their terms and conditions,” ISPA stated.

A spokesperson for ISPA confirmed that Fibrestream had not renewed its membership since April.

MyBroadband contacted the directors of Fibrestream (formerly Skyfi) regarding information from a client who said they were told Vumatel had cut them off not paying their bills.

Vumatel declined to comment on why it terminated its relationship with Fibrestream.

“We can confirm that we have terminated services with Fibrestream,” a spokesperson for Vumatel said.

“The details of this termination are confidential and we are not at liberty to disclose these.”

To customers complaining on Twitter, Vumatel said that it would help them find an alternative ISP.

“Vumatel shall, as a matter of principle and good faith; seek an audience with another ISP with a view to resolving this matter amicably,” the fibre network operator said.