Vumatel price cuts on Axxess released

Axxess has announced speed upgrades and price cuts for subscribers on the Vumatel network, including a 100Mbps uncapped service for under R1,000 per month.

Earlier this month, Vumatel said it had reviewed and adjusted several products to simplify its product offerings in line with ISP feedback.

As part of the changes, the 10Mbps/10Mbps entry-level package on Vumatel will be discontinued and replaced with a 20Mbps/10Mbps product.

The 50Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps packages are now only offered at symmetrical speeds.

The 1Gbps/200Mbps package has become a permanent offer at the top-end, while a new 1,000Mbps/500Mbps package has also been added.

Axxess has now upgraded its Vumatel pricing to reflect the changes announced by the fibre operator.

“Upgrades will take place during July 2021, and your new reduced price will be effective from the 1st of August 2021,” Axxess said.

“Clients with Capped, Home, Premium and Premium Plus Uncapped fibre services on the Vuma Network will be switched over to Uncapped Fibre services that are unshaped and unthrottled with no thresholds.”

The table below provides an overview of Axxess’ new Vumatel products and pricing.

