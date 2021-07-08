Cheapest fibre-to-the-home deals in South Africa

8 July 2021

South Africans can now get uncapped fibre packages starting from as little as R299 per month thanks to substantial price cuts in the past year.

Openserve, Frogfoot, Vumatel, MetroFibre, Herotel, and Octotel were among the fibre network operator that announced speed increases and price cuts on various lines.

These changes have enabled ISPs to improve the speeds of their entry-level offerings and slash prices to customers across the board.

There are now numerous fibre packages with download speeds ranging from 25Mbps to 50Mbps available for less than R500 per month.

We compared the offerings available from several ISPs on the market to see which were the three cheapest offers for popular download speeds, starting from 10Mbps and going up to 1Gpbs.

Early on in our assessment, we realised very few of the largest fibre network operators still offered 10Mbps packages at competitive prices.

These now seem to only be available from smaller providers with limited coverage, with the cheapest being a Webafrica package on Mitsol’s network at R299 per month.

Similarly, it was interesting to note that most packages with 20Mbps download speeds offered less value than 25Mbps or 30Mbps packages.

We picked up two noteworthy packages: the 50Mbps/50Mbps product from Herotel at just R499 per month and a 500Mbps/50Mbps offer from Webafrica on Frogfoot’s network priced at R949 per month.

Check the terms carefully

It is important to note that some of the offers we considered were available on a contract basis and not month to month, so you could be stuck in a binding agreement if you don’t check the terms and conditions carefully before signing up.

In addition, many of the offers were on promotion for a limited period, with price increases due in a few months.

The table below shows the top three cheapest fibre packages for common line speeds with downloads ranging from 10Mbps to 1Gbps.

Only packages available from more than one ISP were included on the list, so Herotel’s 75Mbps product, which is only offered by the company itself, was not included.

Cheapest fibre packages in South Africa – 10Mbps to 1Gbps
ISP Fibre network operator Download speed Upload speed Price per month
10Mbps
Webafrica Mitsol 10Mbps 2Mbps R299
Herotel Herotel 10Mbps 10Mbps R399
RSAWEB Century City Connect 10Mbps 5Mbps R495
20Mbps
Yutiliti Lightstruck 20Mbps 20Mbps R599
RSAWEB Century City Connect 20Mbps 10Mbps R645
Mweb Fibregeeks 20Mbps 10Mbps R655
25Mbps
Telkom Openserve 25Mbps 5Mbps R399
Webafrica Openserve 25Mbps 10Mbps R399
Telkom Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R449
30Mbps
MyOwnISP Frogfoot 30Mbps 3Mbps R399
Webafrica Frogfoot 30Mbps 2Mbps R399
Accelerit Frogfoot 30Mbps 30Mbps R573
35Mbps
Mweb Octotel 35Mbps 25Mbps R639
RSAWEB Octotel 35Mbps 25Mbps R639
Webafrica Octotel 35Mbps 25Mbps R649
50Mbps
Herotel Herotel 50Mbps 50Mbps R499
Webafrica Openserve 50Mbps 10Mbps R699
Telkom Openserve 50Mbps 10Mbps R699
100Mbps
Webafrica Mitsol 100Mbps 10Mbps R599
Webafrica Openserve 100Mbps 10Mbps R799
RSAWEB Openserve 100Mbps 10Mbps R845
200Mbps
Webafrica Openserve 200Mbps 40Mbps R899
Mweb Frogfoot 200Mbps 20Mbps R939
Cybersmart Frogfoot 200Mbps 200Mbps R995
500Mbps
Webafrica Frogfoot 500Mbps 50Mbps R949
Mweb Frogfoot 500Mbps 50Mbps R1,199
Cybersmart Frogfoot 500Mbps 50Mbps R1,295
1Gbps
Webafrica Frogfoot 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,149
Webafrica Octotel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,199
RSAWEB Octotel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,375

