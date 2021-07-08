Cheapest fibre-to-the-home deals in South Africa

South Africans can now get uncapped fibre packages starting from as little as R299 per month thanks to substantial price cuts in the past year.
Openserve, Frogfoot, Vumatel, MetroFibre, Herotel, and Octotel were among the fibre network operator that announced speed increases and price cuts on various lines.
These changes have enabled ISPs to improve the speeds of their entry-level offerings and slash prices to customers across the board.
There are now numerous fibre packages with download speeds ranging from 25Mbps to 50Mbps available for less than R500 per month.
We compared the offerings available from several ISPs on the market to see which were the three cheapest offers for popular download speeds, starting from 10Mbps and going up to 1Gpbs.
Early on in our assessment, we realised very few of the largest fibre network operators still offered 10Mbps packages at competitive prices.
These now seem to only be available from smaller providers with limited coverage, with the cheapest being a Webafrica package on Mitsol’s network at R299 per month.
Similarly, it was interesting to note that most packages with 20Mbps download speeds offered less value than 25Mbps or 30Mbps packages.
We picked up two noteworthy packages: the 50Mbps/50Mbps product from Herotel at just R499 per month and a 500Mbps/50Mbps offer from Webafrica on Frogfoot’s network priced at R949 per month.
Check the terms carefully
It is important to note that some of the offers we considered were available on a contract basis and not month to month, so you could be stuck in a binding agreement if you don’t check the terms and conditions carefully before signing up.
In addition, many of the offers were on promotion for a limited period, with price increases due in a few months.
The table below shows the top three cheapest fibre packages for common line speeds with downloads ranging from 10Mbps to 1Gbps.
Only packages available from more than one ISP were included on the list, so Herotel’s 75Mbps product, which is only offered by the company itself, was not included.
|Cheapest fibre packages in South Africa – 10Mbps to 1Gbps
|ISP
|Fibre network operator
|Download speed
|Upload speed
|Price per month
|10Mbps
|Webafrica
|Mitsol
|10Mbps
|2Mbps
|R299
|Herotel
|Herotel
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R399
|RSAWEB
|Century City Connect
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R495
|20Mbps
|Yutiliti
|Lightstruck
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R599
|RSAWEB
|Century City Connect
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R645
|Mweb
|Fibregeeks
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R655
|25Mbps
|Telkom
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|5Mbps
|R399
|Webafrica
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|10Mbps
|R399
|Telkom
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R449
|30Mbps
|MyOwnISP
|Frogfoot
|30Mbps
|3Mbps
|R399
|Webafrica
|Frogfoot
|30Mbps
|2Mbps
|R399
|Accelerit
|Frogfoot
|30Mbps
|30Mbps
|R573
|35Mbps
|Mweb
|Octotel
|35Mbps
|25Mbps
|R639
|RSAWEB
|Octotel
|35Mbps
|25Mbps
|R639
|Webafrica
|Octotel
|35Mbps
|25Mbps
|R649
|50Mbps
|Herotel
|Herotel
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R499
|Webafrica
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|10Mbps
|R699
|Telkom
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|10Mbps
|R699
|100Mbps
|Webafrica
|Mitsol
|100Mbps
|10Mbps
|R599
|Webafrica
|Openserve
|100Mbps
|10Mbps
|R799
|RSAWEB
|Openserve
|100Mbps
|10Mbps
|R845
|200Mbps
|Webafrica
|Openserve
|200Mbps
|40Mbps
|R899
|Mweb
|Frogfoot
|200Mbps
|20Mbps
|R939
|Cybersmart
|Frogfoot
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R995
|500Mbps
|Webafrica
|Frogfoot
|500Mbps
|50Mbps
|R949
|Mweb
|Frogfoot
|500Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,199
|Cybersmart
|Frogfoot
|500Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,295
|1Gbps
|Webafrica
|Frogfoot
|1Gbps
|1Gbps
|R1,149
|Webafrica
|Octotel
|1Gbps
|100Mbps
|R1,199
|RSAWEB
|Octotel
|1Gbps
|100Mbps
|R1,375
