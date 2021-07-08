Cheapest fibre-to-the-home deals in South Africa

South Africans can now get uncapped fibre packages starting from as little as R299 per month thanks to substantial price cuts in the past year.

Openserve, Frogfoot, Vumatel, MetroFibre, Herotel, and Octotel were among the fibre network operator that announced speed increases and price cuts on various lines.

These changes have enabled ISPs to improve the speeds of their entry-level offerings and slash prices to customers across the board.

There are now numerous fibre packages with download speeds ranging from 25Mbps to 50Mbps available for less than R500 per month.

We compared the offerings available from several ISPs on the market to see which were the three cheapest offers for popular download speeds, starting from 10Mbps and going up to 1Gpbs.

Early on in our assessment, we realised very few of the largest fibre network operators still offered 10Mbps packages at competitive prices.

These now seem to only be available from smaller providers with limited coverage, with the cheapest being a Webafrica package on Mitsol’s network at R299 per month.

Similarly, it was interesting to note that most packages with 20Mbps download speeds offered less value than 25Mbps or 30Mbps packages.

We picked up two noteworthy packages: the 50Mbps/50Mbps product from Herotel at just R499 per month and a 500Mbps/50Mbps offer from Webafrica on Frogfoot’s network priced at R949 per month.

Check the terms carefully

It is important to note that some of the offers we considered were available on a contract basis and not month to month, so you could be stuck in a binding agreement if you don’t check the terms and conditions carefully before signing up.

In addition, many of the offers were on promotion for a limited period, with price increases due in a few months.

The table below shows the top three cheapest fibre packages for common line speeds with downloads ranging from 10Mbps to 1Gbps.

Only packages available from more than one ISP were included on the list, so Herotel’s 75Mbps product, which is only offered by the company itself, was not included.

Cheapest fibre packages in South Africa – 10Mbps to 1Gbps ISP Fibre network operator Download speed Upload speed Price per month 10Mbps Webafrica Mitsol 10Mbps 2Mbps R299 Herotel Herotel 10Mbps 10Mbps R399 RSAWEB Century City Connect 10Mbps 5Mbps R495 20Mbps Yutiliti Lightstruck 20Mbps 20Mbps R599 RSAWEB Century City Connect 20Mbps 10Mbps R645 Mweb Fibregeeks 20Mbps 10Mbps R655 25Mbps Telkom Openserve 25Mbps 5Mbps R399 Webafrica Openserve 25Mbps 10Mbps R399 Telkom Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R449 30Mbps MyOwnISP Frogfoot 30Mbps 3Mbps R399 Webafrica Frogfoot 30Mbps 2Mbps R399 Accelerit Frogfoot 30Mbps 30Mbps R573 35Mbps Mweb Octotel 35Mbps 25Mbps R639 RSAWEB Octotel 35Mbps 25Mbps R639 Webafrica Octotel 35Mbps 25Mbps R649 50Mbps Herotel Herotel 50Mbps 50Mbps R499 Webafrica Openserve 50Mbps 10Mbps R699 Telkom Openserve 50Mbps 10Mbps R699 100Mbps Webafrica Mitsol 100Mbps 10Mbps R599 Webafrica Openserve 100Mbps 10Mbps R799 RSAWEB Openserve 100Mbps 10Mbps R845 200Mbps Webafrica Openserve 200Mbps 40Mbps R899 Mweb Frogfoot 200Mbps 20Mbps R939 Cybersmart Frogfoot 200Mbps 200Mbps R995 500Mbps Webafrica Frogfoot 500Mbps 50Mbps R949 Mweb Frogfoot 500Mbps 50Mbps R1,199 Cybersmart Frogfoot 500Mbps 50Mbps R1,295 1Gbps Webafrica Frogfoot 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,149 Webafrica Octotel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,199 RSAWEB Octotel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,375

