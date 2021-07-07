Vumatel faces Competition Commission complaint after cutting off Internet provider

Fibre Stream will lay a formal complaint against Vumatel with the Competition Commission after the fibre network operator cut off the company’s services on 21 June 2021.

This comes after a dispute between the two companies that left Fibre Stream’s clients without Internet access.

Vumatel has confirmed that it terminated Fibre Stream’s services on its network due to non-payment.

Fibre Stream CEO Michael Ribeiro told MyBroadband that they were saddened by the way Vumatel chose to proceed.

“They have put us in a very difficult position with many of our valuable Fibre Stream customers,” Ribeiro said.

Fibre Stream’s clients received no warning about the dispute and were left scrambling to find an alternative Internet service provider (ISP).

Ribeiro declined to answer questions about whether this was a payment dispute, saying that it was a sensitive time and he couldn’t disclose any details.

“We have taken the initiative to lay a formal complaint and follow legal proceedings against Vumatel with the Competition Commission.”

Ribeiro said that they will voice Fibre Stream’s version of events in a formal statement once they can disclose more.

A spokesperson for Vumatel said that they have yet to see a copy of Fibre Stream’s alleged complaint to the Competition Commission.

“That being said, there is no basis for Fibre Stream to lodge a complaint against Vumatel with the Competition Commission, as Vumatel has not transgressed any provisions of the Competition Act,” the fibre network operator stated.

“Vumatel terminated services to Fibre Stream as a result of Fibre Stream’s failure to pay Vumatel the amounts owing to it over a number of months,” it said.

“Vumatel went out of its way to assist Fibre Stream in regard to bringing its account up to date, but ultimately an acceptable arrangement could not be reached.”