Big Mweb outage in South Africa

7 July 2021

A major outage on the Mweb network that runs on Vumatel’s fibre infrastructure has left many South Africans without Internet access.

Mweb has told some clients that the problem lies with Vumatel, while Vumatel has said that its tests show its infrastructure is working perfectly, and the problem is with Mweb.

Several Mweb clients have contacted MyBroadband to report that they are experiencing issues, and Twitter contains posts from irate clients who have been offline for two days or longer.

One client said that she noticed their line went down at 08:00 on Tuesday morning.

Another client who contacted MyBroadband said they reported the problem to Mweb yesterday. Mweb told them that many subscribers from Sandton, Rosebank, and Bryanston were experiencing the same issue.

Mweb informed some clients that the issue was with their Vumatel line and that it had escalated the issue.

However, Vumatel would then inform the client that their line looked fine and the issue was with Mweb.

After hours of back and forth, Mweb told one user on Twitter that its NOC team was investigating further and would keep them posted.

Stockbroker David Shapiro reported on Twitter that his connection has been offline for 40 hours.

“Mweb, my service provider, can only tell me there is a problem. They have no idea what’s wrong and when it will be fixed,” Shapiro said.

“Tomorrow morning, I have a webinar for clients. I’m now officially in panic mode, scared Mweb’s bad service will win the race.”

Others have reported seemingly unrelated issues, indicating that their connections on Vumatel’s infrastructure are online but experience extreme packet loss during the evening peak.

“Why am I and two other friends — all on Mweb, all in different parts of the country — getting packet loss to Europe servers in games at around 20:00 every night?” one user asked.

“It lasts for about two hours each time.”

Another user responded, saying they saw the same issue on Vumatel, but on a different ISP.

MyBroadband contacted Mweb and Vumatel for comment, but neither company could immediately respond to requests for comment.

Now read: Big Vumatel price cuts

Share your thoughts: Big Mweb outage in South Africa

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Big Mweb outage in South Africa