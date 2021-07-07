Big Mweb outage in South Africa

A major outage on the Mweb network that runs on Vumatel’s fibre infrastructure has left many South Africans without Internet access.

Mweb has told some clients that the problem lies with Vumatel, while Vumatel has said that its tests show its infrastructure is working perfectly, and the problem is with Mweb.

Several Mweb clients have contacted MyBroadband to report that they are experiencing issues, and Twitter contains posts from irate clients who have been offline for two days or longer.

One client said that she noticed their line went down at 08:00 on Tuesday morning.

Another client who contacted MyBroadband said they reported the problem to Mweb yesterday. Mweb told them that many subscribers from Sandton, Rosebank, and Bryanston were experiencing the same issue.

Mweb informed some clients that the issue was with their Vumatel line and that it had escalated the issue.

However, Vumatel would then inform the client that their line looked fine and the issue was with Mweb.

After hours of back and forth, Mweb told one user on Twitter that its NOC team was investigating further and would keep them posted.

Msg 10 to Vuma. Alarm light on Vuma box is still on. Mweb have confirmed fault lies with vumatel. 48 hours with no internet waiting for @vumatel to send someone for ticket 503518. Please can you assist by telling me when you will send someone? — Josh Bernstein (@joshberna) July 7, 2021

Stockbroker David Shapiro reported on Twitter that his connection has been offline for 40 hours.

“Mweb, my service provider, can only tell me there is a problem. They have no idea what’s wrong and when it will be fixed,” Shapiro said.

“Tomorrow morning, I have a webinar for clients. I’m now officially in panic mode, scared Mweb’s bad service will win the race.”

Working in an industry where every minute counts, I have been without internet for 36hrs. MWEB have still not told me what’s wrong & when it will be fixed. Tomorrow morning I have a webinar for clients. I’m now officially in panic mode, scared MWEB’s bad service will win the race — David Shapiro (@davidshapiro61) July 7, 2021

Others have reported seemingly unrelated issues, indicating that their connections on Vumatel’s infrastructure are online but experience extreme packet loss during the evening peak.

“Why am I and two other friends — all on Mweb, all in different parts of the country — getting packet loss to Europe servers in games at around 20:00 every night?” one user asked.

“It lasts for about two hours each time.”

Another user responded, saying they saw the same issue on Vumatel, but on a different ISP.

Hi. I saw this twitter post on Downdetector. I would like to add to what you’re saying. I’m also getting extreme packet loss to all servers, whether it be ZA servers, locally, or to EU servers. My packet also gets insane from 7-8 pm every night. I’m w/ MTS @vumatel @MindtheSpeed — itzbreezy (@itzbreezy18) July 6, 2021

MyBroadband contacted Mweb and Vumatel for comment, but neither company could immediately respond to requests for comment.

