Cheapest 100Mbps fibre packages in South Africa

Home fibre prices in South Africa have dropped substantially over the last few years, with connectivity going live in more areas, customers increasing, and demand for faster Internet services growing.

When Vumatel launched some of the first fibre-to-the-home packages in South Africa in 2014, it offered download speeds of up to 100Mbps.

At the time, one of the cheapest offers for this speed was available from Cool Ideas at R1,499 per month.

Fast forward to 2021, and the same ISP now asks R1,099 per month for the same product — a 27% reduction.

This is among the most expensive 100Mbps fibre packages you can buy today, however, with some packages available at up to 50% cheaper than those of yesteryear.

While there are now even faster packages available to home users, a 100Mbps service still offers more than enough speed for large households or highly demanding users.

We compared the prices of 100Mbps packages from 10 major South African ISPs on five of the biggest fibre networks in the country to see which were the cheapest.

For maximum flexibility, we excluded contracts and only considered packages available on a month-to-month basis, giving you the option of cancelling and moving to another provider with a lower or no penalty fee.

We found that Webafrica offered the best prices on all of the fibre networks we considered, starting with R749 per month on Frogfoot’s network.

Most of these packages were asymmetric, with much slower maximum upload speeds than those offered by their rivals.

Unless you make above-average use of large file uploads or are a Twitch streamer, however, it’s unlikely you will need a 100Mbps upload speed.

Webafrica also had the cheapest symmetric 100Mbps fibre package — running on Metrofibre at R899 per month.

Vox, Cool Ideas, and Supersonic were among the more expensive ISPs compared.

However, it’s important to emphasise that these monthly fees may not reflect the total cost of signing up for the package, and certain prices may be part of limited-time offers.

You should carefully read the terms and conditions of packages before signing up, as some ISPs may charge for installation, connection fees, and the fibre router. Others carry this cost on behalf of the customer, either partially or in full.

There could also be cancellation fees if you wish to terminate your service within a certain number of months.

While pricing is an important factor, you should also consider customer service satisfaction levels.

Internet connections can fail or give problems for many reasons, issues can arise during installation, and billing discrepancies can pop up due to administrative mishaps.

To avoid frustration, you should sign up with a provider with a reputation for solving problems quickly. If fibre ISPs want to provide high-quality service, they have to spend money on support staff and resources.

For example, while Cool Ideas was among the more expensive of the bunch, it was rated as the best fibre ISP in MyBroadband’s most recent Q2 2021 South African ISP report.

Unlike the other ISPs in our comparison, Cool Ideas offers no other products outside of fibre, which means all of its support is dedicated to fibre customers.

The table below shows the prices of 100Mbps fibre packages from the major ISPs we considered on the networks of five big fibre network operators.