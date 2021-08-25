High-end fibre price war in South Africa

Openserve has launched a new 500Mbps Openserve Fibre Connect service at an affordable rate which is set to shake up the fibre market in South Africa.

Many fibre network operators have been offering 500Mbps and 1Gbps fibre-to-the-home services, but 200Mbps remained Openserve’s fastest offering since its launch in April 2018.

By launching a 500Mbps fibre product, Openserve is taking on network operators like Vumatel, Octotel, Frogfoot, and Evotel, which have been offering speeds of 500Mbps or higher.

Openserve said it launched its new 500Mbps service to respond to client needs and continuously improve its value proposition.

“We expect that this new addition to our current offering will assist you to continue providing the best broadband solutions to your customers,” Openserve said.

The launch of the 500Mbps service comes six months after Openserve shook up the market with its new fibre products.

On 1 March 2021, Openserve upgraded speeds and cut prices on its fibre and copper networks.

10Mbps was upgraded to 25Mbps, 20Mbps was upgraded to 50Mbps, 50Mbps was upgraded to 100Mbps, and 100Mbps clients were upgraded to 200Mbps.

Openserve’s 200Mbps services remain at the same speed but at the reduced 100Mbps price.

Many other network operators, including Vumatel, Octotel, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre, responded to Openserve’s changes by improving their value propositions.

As part of the price changes, network operators improved the value proposition of their high-end packages of 500Mbps and 1Gbps.

Vumatel, for example, improved the value proposition of its 1Gbps/200Mbps package and added a new 1Gbps/500Mbps package to its portfolio.

It raises the question of how Openserve’s 500Mbps pricing compares with other network operators.

To answer this question, MyBroadband compared Afrihost’s pricing for 500Mbps and 1Gbps uncapped fibre-to-the-home products.

This comparison showed that Openserve’s pricing is in line with other players. It is also only R180 more than a 200Mbps service from Openserve, which makes upgrading an attractive option.

The table below provides an overview of Afrihost’s uncapped prices for uncapped fibre connections with a speed of 500Mbps or higher.

Afrihost uncapped fibre prices Network Operator Download Speed Upload Speed Price Frogfoot 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,297 Mitsol 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,297 Openserve 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,297 Lightstruck 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,397 Century City Connect 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,397 Octotel 1,000Mbps 100Mbps R1,397 Vumatel 1,000Mbps 200Mbps R1,447 Frogfoot 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps R1,497 Link Layer 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps R1,497 Mitsol 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps R1,497 Evotel 1,000Mbps 500Mbps R1,497 Century City Connect 1,000Mbps 500Mbps R1,667 TT Connect 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,797 Lightstruck 1,000Mbps 100Mbps R1,897 TT Connect 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps R2,197

