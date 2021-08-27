Vodacom fibre price cuts and free upgrades

Vodacom has reduced the prices of fibre-to-the-home packages and upgraded line speeds on its network.
The operator confirmed the price changes were effected on its own ISP’s products on 3 August 2021, and several ISPs are now also advertising the new prices.
As part of the changes, Vodacom’s entry-level packages with 10Mbps download speed have been dropped and replaced with 20Mbps lines, while the 200Mbps package has been upgraded to a symmetric package with equivalent upload speed.
The line speed changes are as follows:
- 10Mbps/5Mbps -> 20Mbps/10Mbps
- 10Mbps/10Mbps -> 20Mbps/10Mbps
- 20Mbps/10Mbps -> 50Mbps/25Mbps
- 20Mbps/20Mbps -> 50Mbps/50Mbps
- 40Mbps/20Mbps -> 100Mbps/100Mbps
- 100Mbps/50Mbps -> 200Mbps/200Mbps
- 100Mbps/100Mbps -> 200Mbps/200Mbps
- 200Mbps/100Mbps -> 200Mbps/200Mbps
Vodacom said the price reduction and double line speeds will apply to new customers, while existing customers’ lines will be upgraded to the next product in the range free of charge.
The changes for existing Vodacom Fibre ISP customers are shown in the table below.
When purchased through Vodacom, the new entry-level 20Mbps/10Mbps package is priced at R599 per month, R50 less than the previous R649 price for a 10Mbps/5Mbps line.
Afrihost offers the 20Mbps/10Mbps package at R597, the same price it previously charged for the 10Mbps/5Mbps line.
The table below shows the previous and new line speeds and prices of Vodacom and Afrihost packages on the Vodacom fibre network.
|Existing customer line speed changes
|Network
|Old line speed
|Old price
|New line speed
|
New price
|Download
|Upload
|Download
|Upload
|Vodacom
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R649
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R599
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R769
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R699
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R849
|50Mbps
|25Mbps
|R799
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R899
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R899
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R1,049
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R999
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1199
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,299
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1249
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R12,99
|Afrihost
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R597
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R597
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R677
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R677
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R777
|50Mbps
|25Mbps
|R777
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R837
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R837
|40Mbps
|40Mbps
|R987
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R987
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,097
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,097
|200Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,249
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,299
Vodacom’s fibre ISP has also reduced the pricing and increased fibre line speeds on Vumatel, Metrofibre, Octotel, Openserve and Frogfoot and networks.
These price changes are shown in the tables below.
Vumatel
|Existing customer line speed changes
|Network
|Line Speed (Mbps)
|Monthly
Subscription
|Download
|Upload
|Vumatel
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R699
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R899
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,099
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,299
Openserve
|Existing customer line speed changes
|Network
|Line Speed (Mbps)
|Monthly
Subscription
|Download
|Upload
|Openserve
|25
|25
|R599
|50
|25
|R799
|100
|50
|R999
|200
|100
|R1,149
Metrofibre
|Existing customer line speed changes
|Network
|Line Speed (Mbps)
|Monthly
Subscription
|Download
|Upload
|Metrofibre
|25
|25
|R649
|50
|50
|R799
|100
|100
|R999
|200
|200
|R1 149
|300
|300
|R1 399
Frogfoot
|Existing customer line speed changes
|Network
|Line Speed (Mbps)
|Monthly Data
Allocation (GB)
|Monthly
Subscription
|Download
|Upload
|Frogfoot
|10
|5
|50GB
|R569
|10
|5
|Uncapped
|R579
|30
|3
|Uncapped
|R599
|30
|30
|Uncapped
|R699
|50
|5
|Uncapped
|R799
|50
|50
|Uncapped
|R849
|100
|10
|Uncapped
|R899
|100
|100
|Uncapped
|R999
|200
|20
|Uncapped
|R1,049
|200
|200
|Uncapped
|R1,099
