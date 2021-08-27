Vodacom fibre price cuts and free upgrades

27 August 2021

Vodacom has reduced the prices of fibre-to-the-home packages and upgraded line speeds on its network.

The operator confirmed the price changes were effected on its own ISP’s products on 3 August 2021, and several ISPs are now also advertising the new prices.

As part of the changes, Vodacom’s entry-level packages with 10Mbps download speed have been dropped and replaced with 20Mbps lines, while the 200Mbps package has been upgraded to a symmetric package with equivalent upload speed.

The line speed changes are as follows:

  • 10Mbps/5Mbps -> 20Mbps/10Mbps
  • 10Mbps/10Mbps -> 20Mbps/10Mbps
  • 20Mbps/10Mbps -> 50Mbps/25Mbps
  • 20Mbps/20Mbps -> 50Mbps/50Mbps
  • 40Mbps/20Mbps -> 100Mbps/100Mbps
  • 100Mbps/50Mbps -> 200Mbps/200Mbps
  • 100Mbps/100Mbps -> 200Mbps/200Mbps
  • 200Mbps/100Mbps -> 200Mbps/200Mbps

Vodacom said the price reduction and double line speeds will apply to new customers, while existing customers’ lines will be upgraded to the next product in the range free of charge.

The changes for existing Vodacom Fibre ISP customers are shown in the table below.

When purchased through Vodacom, the new entry-level 20Mbps/10Mbps package is priced at R599 per month, R50 less than the previous R649 price for a 10Mbps/5Mbps line.

Afrihost offers the 20Mbps/10Mbps package at R597, the same price it previously charged for the 10Mbps/5Mbps line.

The table below shows the previous and new line speeds and prices of Vodacom and Afrihost packages on the Vodacom fibre network.

Existing customer line speed changes
Network Old line speed  Old price New line speed
New price
Download Upload Download Upload
Vodacom 10Mbps 5Mbps R649 20Mbps 10Mbps R599
10Mbps 10Mbps R769 20Mbps 20Mbps R699
20Mbps 10Mbps R849 50Mbps 25Mbps R799
20Mbps 20Mbps R899 50Mbps 50Mbps R899
40Mbps 20Mbps R1,049 100Mbps 100Mbps R999
100Mbps 50Mbps R1199 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,299
100Mbps 100Mbps R1249 200Mbps 200Mbps R12,99
Afrihost 10Mbps 5Mbps R597 20Mbps 10Mbps R597
10Mbps 10Mbps R677 20Mbps 20Mbps R677
20Mbps 10Mbps R777 50Mbps 25Mbps R777
20Mbps 20Mbps R837 50Mbps 50Mbps R837
40Mbps 40Mbps R987 100Mbps 100Mbps R987
100Mbps 50Mbps R1,097 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,097
200Mbps 100Mbps R1,249 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,299

Vodacom’s fibre ISP has also reduced the pricing and increased fibre line speeds on Vumatel, Metrofibre, Octotel, Openserve and Frogfoot and networks.

These price changes are shown in the tables below.

Vumatel

Existing customer line speed changes
Network Line Speed (Mbps) Monthly
Subscription 
Download Upload
Vumatel 20Mbps 10Mbps R699
50Mbps 50Mbps R899
100Mbps 100Mbps R1,099
200Mbps 200Mbps R1,299

Openserve

Existing customer line speed changes
Network Line Speed (Mbps) Monthly
Subscription 
Download Upload
Openserve 25 25 R599
50 25 R799
100 50 R999
200 100 R1,149

Metrofibre

Existing customer line speed changes
Network Line Speed (Mbps) Monthly
Subscription 
Download Upload
Metrofibre 25 25 R649
50 50 R799
100 100 R999
200 200 R1 149
300 300 R1 399

Frogfoot

Existing customer line speed changes
Network Line Speed (Mbps) Monthly Data
Allocation (GB)		 Monthly
Subscription 
Download Upload
Frogfoot 10 5 50GB R569
10 5 Uncapped R579
30 3 Uncapped R599
30 30 Uncapped R699
50 5 Uncapped R799
50 50 Uncapped R849
100 10 Uncapped R899
100 100 Uncapped R999
200 20 Uncapped R1,049
200 200 Uncapped R1,099

