Vodacom fibre price cuts and free upgrades

Vodacom has reduced the prices of fibre-to-the-home packages and upgraded line speeds on its network.

The operator confirmed the price changes were effected on its own ISP’s products on 3 August 2021, and several ISPs are now also advertising the new prices.

As part of the changes, Vodacom’s entry-level packages with 10Mbps download speed have been dropped and replaced with 20Mbps lines, while the 200Mbps package has been upgraded to a symmetric package with equivalent upload speed.

The line speed changes are as follows:

10Mbps/5Mbps -> 20Mbps/10Mbps

10Mbps/10Mbps -> 20Mbps/10Mbps

20Mbps/10Mbps -> 50Mbps/25Mbps

20Mbps/20Mbps -> 50Mbps/50Mbps

40Mbps/20Mbps -> 100Mbps/100Mbps

100Mbps/50Mbps -> 200Mbps/200Mbps

100Mbps/100Mbps -> 200Mbps/200Mbps

200Mbps/100Mbps -> 200Mbps/200Mbps

Vodacom said the price reduction and double line speeds will apply to new customers, while existing customers’ lines will be upgraded to the next product in the range free of charge.

The changes for existing Vodacom Fibre ISP customers are shown in the table below.

When purchased through Vodacom, the new entry-level 20Mbps/10Mbps package is priced at R599 per month, R50 less than the previous R649 price for a 10Mbps/5Mbps line.

Afrihost offers the 20Mbps/10Mbps package at R597, the same price it previously charged for the 10Mbps/5Mbps line.

The table below shows the previous and new line speeds and prices of Vodacom and Afrihost packages on the Vodacom fibre network.

Existing customer line speed changes Network Old line speed Old price New line speed

New price Download Upload Download Upload Vodacom 10Mbps 5Mbps R649 20Mbps 10Mbps R599 10Mbps 10Mbps R769 20Mbps 20Mbps R699 20Mbps 10Mbps R849 50Mbps 25Mbps R799 20Mbps 20Mbps R899 50Mbps 50Mbps R899 40Mbps 20Mbps R1,049 100Mbps 100Mbps R999 100Mbps 50Mbps R1199 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,299 100Mbps 100Mbps R1249 200Mbps 200Mbps R12,99 Afrihost 10Mbps 5Mbps R597 20Mbps 10Mbps R597 10Mbps 10Mbps R677 20Mbps 20Mbps R677 20Mbps 10Mbps R777 50Mbps 25Mbps R777 20Mbps 20Mbps R837 50Mbps 50Mbps R837 40Mbps 40Mbps R987 100Mbps 100Mbps R987 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,097 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,097 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,249 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,299

Vodacom’s fibre ISP has also reduced the pricing and increased fibre line speeds on Vumatel, Metrofibre, Octotel, Openserve and Frogfoot and networks.

These price changes are shown in the tables below.

Vumatel

Existing customer line speed changes Network Line Speed (Mbps) Monthly

Subscription Download Upload Vumatel 20Mbps 10Mbps R699 50Mbps 50Mbps R899 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,099 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,299

Openserve