Most affordable 1Gbps fibre packages available in South Africa — from R1,149 per month

Prominent ISPs in South Africa offer several 1Gbps packages at prices ranging from R1,149 to R2,489 per month.

Most medium and large households will find a 50Mbps or 100Mbps is more than sufficient for their needs.

However, these speeds might not suit bandwidth-intensive households where multiple gaming sessions and video streams are happening simultaneously.

Add to that a home office worker who needs to be able to share documents, backup files, and you could soon have an Internet-related incident of violence under your roof.

A 1Gbps fibre connection is the fastest speed available to home users in the country and will eliminate any issues with capacity.

This speed can handle numerous bandwidth-demanding workloads at once and theoretically lets you download files at up to 125MB/s.

This is fast enough to download a typical 4K movie of 14GB in less than 2 minutes or a 50GB AAA game in about 7 minutes.

In South Africa, four major fibre network operators offer 1Gpbs lines — Vumatel, Frogfoot, Octotel, and Evotel. These services are sold to home users through several major ISPs.

We compared the 1Gbps packages available from the major fibre ISPs to see which were the most expensive and affordable services.

We found that Webafrica had the four cheapest 1Gbps packages on offer, with the best being a symmetric line with an equivalent upload speed at R1,149 per month.

At the other end of the spectrum, Vox’s 1Gpbs package on Vumatel’s network was the most expensive, at R2,489.

The table below shows the 1Gbps fibre-to-the-home packages available from South Africa’s top fibre ISPs, listed from most affordable to most expensive.

Where prices were the same, the package with the highest upload speed ranked higher. If two packages also had the same upload speed, ISPs were ranked alphabetically.