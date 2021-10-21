The 135TB man — South Africa’s biggest data hog

One of South Africa’s biggest fibre-to-the-home data users consumed almost 135TB in a single month.

That is the largest amount of data used by a single home fibre user in a month since MyBroadband started asking fibre Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for the usage statistics of their most data-hungry users.

The previous highest number was 81TB, which a Vox customer used during September 2020.

These impressive usage statistics come amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has spurred Internet traffic around the globe.

Data centre company Teraco, which operates Africa’s largest Internet exchange point, NAPAfrica, previously told MyBroadband that the exchange was approaching a peering throughput of 2Tbps.

Peering traffic at NAPAfrica has since surpassed the 2Tbps mark. NAPAfrica reached a peering throughput of 2Tbps in October, up from 1.7Tbps in May 2021, which was up from 1.5Tbps in October 2020 and 1Tbps in March 2020.

The company said the Covid-19 pandemic created unusual global circumstances that created a surge in data traffic with more people working and studying from home.

“It has been a period of significant growth across the globe and most notably in Africa,” Teraco stated.

The company said the growth reflected a confluence of evolving data-intensive applications, the work-from-home reality, and increased demand for video streaming services.

These drove greater levels of traffic between service providers, enterprises, regions, and individual consumers.

The latest data from some of South Africa’s largest fibre ISPs suggest that increased traffic has been sustained.

MyBroadband asked major fibre ISPs in the country about the data usage of their top 3 users during September 2021.

Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and RSAWEB responded to our query, and their feedback included astounding figures.

The top five data users all had 1Gbps line speeds, the fastest generally available to home customers.

The biggest home fibre data user was an Afrihost customer on the Vuma Aerial network.

The user consumed 134.54TB during September 2021 — equal to about 1,345 100GB 4K movies or 2,690 50GB AAA games.

The second biggest user consumed 101.3 TB and was also an Afrihost customer with a 1Gbps line speed, this time on Octotel’s network.

Cool Ideas’ hungriest data hog was on the LinkAfrica network and consumed 80TB in the month.

The table below shows the data usage of the top 3 fibre-to-the-home users on Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and RSAWEB’s networks. Where the particular fibre network is not indicated, it was not provided.

Biggest fibre-to-the-home data users in South Africa — September 2021 ISP Line speed Usage Afrihost Vuma Aerial 1Gbps 135TB Afrihost Octotel 1Gbps 101TB Cool Ideas LinkAfrica 1Gbps 80TB Afrihost Frogfoot 1Gbps 79TB RSAWEB 1Gbps 63TB RSAWEB 500Mbps 55TB RSAWEB 500Mbps 48TB Cool Ideas Openserve 100Mbps 43TB Cool Ideas Openserve 200Mbps 40TB

