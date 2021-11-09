Openserve fibre connections surge after price cuts

Telkom has published its interim results for the six months ended September 2021, revealing a big increase in fibre-to-the-home connections on its Openserve network.

Telkom said that the number of homes connected with Openserve fibre increased by 34.3% to 333,735.

That is also about 26,898 more than it had connected by the end of its first financial year quarter on 30 June 2021.

During that period, Openserve’s fibre network first surpassed the number of homes connected with copper.

Telkom is modernising its fixed-line network by actively shutting down copper infrastructure and replacing it with fibre.

As of 30 September 2021, copper-connected homes had declined by over 30,000 in three months to 230,817.

That means Openserve now has over 100,000 more fibre-to-the-home customers than it has copper customers.

Openserve also passed 54.2% more homes with fibre, increasing its available coverage to 707,399 households.

Openserve’s topline revenue was down slightly by 1.8% to R6.72 billion despite the increase in connections.

It blamed the drop on a decrease in legacy broadband revenue, mainly due to the decline in services with speeds below 10 Mbps.

However, it saw an increase of 10.8% in revenue for the provisioning of carrier services to mobile network operators.

This was because customers had migrated from legacy services like copper-based voice to wireless technologies such as LTE, Telkom said.

Fixed-data consumption increased 11.9% across the Openserve network.

Telkom Retail saw its fibre base grow by around 12%.

Given that connected homes increased by 34.3%, most new customers had opted for other Internet service providers (ISPs) with packages on Openserve’s network.

Openserve was the first of several major fibre network operators (FNOs) to cut wholesale prices on its network earlier this year.

That allowed Telkom Retail and Openserve’s partner ISPs to reduce the prices of their fibre-to-the-home packages significantly.

Openserve kickstarted a wave of price cuts from competing fibre network operators like Vumatel, Frogfoot, Octotel, and Metrofibre.

The table below shows how the entry-level symmetrical 25Mbps package on Openserve’s network compares to similar packages from other major FNOs.

Prices are taken from Afrihost, one of South Africa’s biggest ISPs.