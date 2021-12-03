Cheapest home fibre deals in South Africa

South Africans can get an uncapped fibre package for as little as R297 per month, thanks to price cuts from fibre network operators and Internet service providers throughout 2021.

Several fibre packages have download speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 50Mbps and are available for less than R500 per month.

These fibre deals are available from internet service providers (ISPs) such as Afrihost, Axxess, Home Connect, Mweb, and Webafrica.

As part of the price cuts and speed increases, several larger fibre network operators (FNOs) dropped the 10Mbps packages from their offerings, while smaller FNOs still offer these speeds.

Notably, some of these large FNOs have launched products such as Frogfoot Air and Openserve Web Connect.

These auxiliary fibre-to-the-home services provide asymmetrical packages with 10Mbps download speed offerings, with the cheapest available being an Afrihost offering on Frogfoot Air for R297 per month.

In April this year, South Africans could get a fibre package with 1Gbps download speeds for R1,495 a month, but there are now several packages available for less than R1,200 per month.

Webafrica is offering a package with 1Gbps download and 100Mbps upload speeds for R999 per month.

We compared the offerings available from several major ISPs to find the three cheapest offers for popular download speeds, ranging from 10Mbps to 1Gpbs.

While some of the deals listed are available on month-to-month contracts, a few could tie you to a binding agreement if you don’t check the terms and conditions carefully before signing up.

The table below shows the top three cheapest fibre packages for common line speeds with downloads ranging from 10Mbps to 1Gbps. All packages included are uncapped.