Cheapest home fibre deals in South Africa

3 December 2021

South Africans can get an uncapped fibre package for as little as R297 per month, thanks to price cuts from fibre network operators and Internet service providers throughout 2021.

Several fibre packages have download speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 50Mbps and are available for less than R500 per month.

These fibre deals are available from internet service providers (ISPs) such as Afrihost, Axxess, Home Connect, Mweb, and Webafrica.

As part of the price cuts and speed increases, several larger fibre network operators (FNOs) dropped the 10Mbps packages from their offerings, while smaller FNOs still offer these speeds.

Notably, some of these large FNOs have launched products such as Frogfoot Air and Openserve Web Connect.

These auxiliary fibre-to-the-home services provide asymmetrical packages with 10Mbps download speed offerings, with the cheapest available being an Afrihost offering on Frogfoot Air for R297 per month.

In April this year, South Africans could get a fibre package with 1Gbps download speeds for R1,495 a month, but there are now several packages available for less than R1,200 per month.

Webafrica is offering a package with 1Gbps download and 100Mbps upload speeds for R999 per month.

We compared the offerings available from several major ISPs to find the three cheapest offers for popular download speeds, ranging from 10Mbps to 1Gpbs.

While some of the deals listed are available on month-to-month contracts, a few could tie you to a binding agreement if you don’t check the terms and conditions carefully before signing up.

The table below shows the top three cheapest fibre packages for common line speeds with downloads ranging from 10Mbps to 1Gbps. All packages included are uncapped.

Cheapest fibre packages in South Africa — 10Mbps to 1Gbps
ISP Fibre network operator Download speed Upload speed Price per month
10Mbps
Afrihost Frogfoot Air 10Mbps 2Mbps R297
Axxess Mitsol 10Mbps 2Mbps R299
Mweb Openserve Web Connect 10Mbps 5Mbps R299
20Mbps
Home Connect Vuma Reach Fibre 20Mbps 10Mbps R378
Afrihost Vuma Reach Fibre 20Mbps 10Mbps R399
Mweb Vuma Reach Fibre 20Mbps 10Mbps R399
25Mbps
Telkom Openserve 25Mbps 5Mbps R399
Webafrica Openserve 25Mbps 10Mbps R399
Vox Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R599
30Mbps
Home Connect Frogfoot 30Mbps 3Mbps R388
Afrihost Frogfoot 30Mbps 3Mbps R397
Webafrica Frogfoot 30Mbps 3Mbps R399
35Mbps
RSAWEB Octotel 35Mbps 25Mbps R385
Webafrica Octotel 35Mbps 25Mbps R449
Axxess Octotel 35Mbps 25Mbps R690
50Mbps
Webafrica Openserve/Mitsol 50Mbps 10Mbps R499
Home Connect Zoom Fibre 50Mbps 50Mbps R588
Axxess Mitsol 50Mbps 10Mbps R695
100Mbps
Webafrica Mitsol 100Mbps 10Mbps R599
Home Connect Zoom Fibre 100Mbps 100Mbps R698
Webafrica Openserve 100Mbps 20Mbps R699
200Mbps
RSAWEB Octotel 200Mbps 200Mbps R795
Webafrica Octotel 200Mbps 175Mbps R799
Mweb Frogfoot 200Mbps 20Mbps R939
500Mbps
Webafrica Mitsol 500Mbps 50Mbps R849
Webafrica Openserve 500Mbps 250Mbps R899
Axxess Zoom Fibre 500Mbps 250Mbps R995
1Gbps
Webafrica Octotel 1Gbps 100Mbps R999
Webafrica Frogfoot 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,149
Axxess Zoom Fibre 1Gbps 500Mbps R1,165

