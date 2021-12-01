Photos of fibre cable destruction that caused major outage

Two double cable breaks on Frogfoot’s fibre network caused major connectivity problems for Eastern Cape coastal cities and towns during November.

Speaking to MyBroadband about the incidents, Frogfoot sales and marketing head Shane Chorley explained that they do have redundant cables and routes in place.

However, despite having multiple redundancies in some instances, flooding and attempted cable theft had caused interruptions in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), East London, Knysna, and George.

“Over the last four years, we’ve built fibre in numerous towns in the Eastern Cape along the routes that connect Durban to East London, and East London to Cape Town,” Chorley said.

This also includes communities like Grahamstown, Swellendam, and Caledon.

When Frogfoot first rolled out to these areas, it used backhaul links from Openserve and state-owned Broadband Infraco.

Chorley said they experienced numerous issues on these links, so they invested heavily in the National Long Distance (NLD) consortium fibre cable.

Frogfoot is now considering buying capacity on Openserve and Infraco’s national backhaul cables again to add triple and quadruple layers of redundancy to their network.

Chorley explained that the first incident happened over 17 and 18 November.

It began with a break between George and Knysna on 17 November that Frogfoot believes was caused by cable thieves.

The thieves misidentified Frogfoot’s fibre cable that runs across a bridge as copper and tried to rip it out of the sleeve, Chorley said.

This was followed by a break between King William’s Town and East London on 18 November caused by flooding.

All the towns between the breaks were isolated from the rest of Frogfoot’s network, and therefore the Internet.

It took two hours to restore some capacity for people in the affected towns and cities.

Fully repairing both cables took longer as Frogfoot first had to wait for the flooding to subside.

A second outage happened on 20 November.

“This was slightly different and affected more people because it was other side East London,” Chorley said.

Connectivity was restored after four hours, after which Frogfoot began a full repair of the broken cables.

“What is making this substantially worse is that we’re in the midst of a major network revamp,” Chorley told MyBroadband.

“There have been some network hardware challenges within the [Gqeberha] area because it is one of our older and bigger nodes.”

Chorley acknowledged that they have grown “a bit too fast” and have not always kept up with network upgrades.

“It’s a fairly normal growth challenge, and we’re facing typical challenges of equipment delays,” he said.

However, the global chip shortage has exacerbated some of these delays, making it more difficult to plan.

“We’ve had one vendor who’s said that deliveries are being pushed out 4–6 months. We’re cognisant of this, and we’re taking it upon ourselves to fix this problem,” Chorley stated.

On top of environmental and growth challenges, Chorley said they’d been hit with a spate of vandalism.

“[It’s] super frustrating,” he said.

“Last month, we had an issue in George… [criminals] broke in and stole a generator system. So during load-shedding, we were affected.”

To mitigate against future outages, Chorley says they have already been investigating building additional, completely separate backhaul cable infrastructure into East London.

However, one concern is that operating too many redundant routes into the area could challenge the financial sustainability of the network in some of the towns.

Frogfoot is also looking at a fourth layer of redundancy in the form of capacity on Openserve and Broadband Infraco’s national backhaul networks.

“We don’t know for sure whether we’re going to deploy a fourth level of redundancy everywhere, but the likelihood is high in major towns like Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), East London, and George,” Chorley said.

“We’ll try and intercept as many of the big towns [along the way] as possible.”

One particular challenge is that they will have to look carefully before building or buying redundant capacity to ensure it doesn’t run along exactly the same route.

If the redundant cable shares a duct or bridge crossing with your primary link, a similar issue could take down both routes again.

Chorley also said that backhaul options are limited in these smaller towns and cities.

“It’s exciting that we’ve been able to connect them up with fibre; now we just have to resolve the stability of the backhaul services. It is our mission to do that, and to do that rapidly.”