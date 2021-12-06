FNB Connect launches business fibre deals from R1,499

Network service provider FNB Connect has launched fibre packages for businesses in partnership with telecommunications operator Vox Telecom.

FNB Connect Vox Fibre for Business is available to all FNB Business account holders, including sole proprietors, the bank said.

Pricing starts at R1,499 for a symmetrical 10Mbps uncapped package that includes uncapped voice calls and five non-geographic numbers.

All FNB and RMB Private Bank customers will also find new software vouchers to buy directly on the app.

These include Microsoft 365 subscriptions and antivirus solutions such as McAfee and Norton,

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers said the bank’s ability to integrate these services into one digital platform, FNB Connect, was a key differentiator in the market.

“The introduction of fibre is premised on our belief that effective, high-speed, reliable, and secure telco services are critical to running a successful business,” Celliers said.

“Furthermore, the software and productivity tools will provide value and convenience to our customers, enabling them to access a wide range of services on a single digital platform.”

FNB did not share details on the pricing of its business fibre packages.

FNB Connect CEO Bradwin Roper said the operator’s telecommunications business continued to see phenomenal growth as its integrated offering resonated with many of its customers.

“In the last year, Covid-19 has compelled businesses and individuals to embrace digitisation and hybrid ways of working,” Roper said.

“As a result, our fibre proposition and software vouchers will help customers with increased productivity and security.”

Roper added FNB Connect considered itself as a top ecommerce player through its service provider division.

“Similarly, we consider ourselves a leading online retailer, having recorded over R17 billion in sales of prepaid services such as electricity, airtime, data, and digital vouchers like Uber, Showmax, and Spotify in the past 12 months to June 2021,” Roper said.

The pricing and included benefits of FNB’s business fibre packages are shown in the table below.

Now read: Internet access surprise in South Africa