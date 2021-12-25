What happened with South Africa’s fibre rollouts in 2021

The rollout of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity steamed forward in South Africa in 2021.

Fibre network operators (FNOs) told MyBroadband they passed ten of thousands of additional homes during the period.

These rollouts require that the operators trench fibre optic cables, typically under the curbs or sidewalks of suburbs, to run connections to homes.

This year, a noticeable trend in the rollouts was a focus on smaller towns and outlying suburbs near the country’s big metros.

2021 also saw a significant drop in the prices of FTTH products, which means that customers who previously found the packages to be too expensive might now show interest.

That means there is greater motivation for FNOs to move into less affluent areas, which have historically been where the prime opportunities for new customers lay.

We asked South Africa’s biggest fibre network operators how their fibre rollouts fared in 2022. Their responses follow below.

Frogfoot

Frogfoot’s head of sales and marketing, Shane Corley, said the FNO passed 70,000 more homes in 2021, bringing its total coverage area to more than 300,000 homes.

It also acquired a portion of Link Africa’s Western Cape network during the year.

Notable areas where Frogfoot rolled out fibre included Oudtshoorn, Caledon, Swellendam, Grahamstown, Carletonville, Lephalale, and Tzaneen.

In addition, it targeted several towns along the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, including Port Shepstone, Margate, Shelly Beach, and Ramsgate.

Corley also elaborated on Frogfoot Air, a new WiFi-only fibre solution that the operator is piloting through various Internet Services Providers (ISPs).

“We believe that this product can increase fibre penetration in our coverage areas as it addresses a price-sensitive market that is currently not being serviced,” Corley said.

“In total, nearly 40,000 homes fall within the network coverage area that is eligible for Frogfoot Air,” Corley said.

“If successful, Frogfoot is looking to expand the concept across its entire network countrywide.”

The pilot sees select areas already covered by its fibre network offered affordable 20/2Mbps and 10/1Mbps lines.

The company is also installing a Frogfoot WiFi-enabled subscriber gateway to reduce costs for the user instead of having a separate router provided by the ISP.

MetroFibre Networx

MetroFibre Networx said it passed 150,000 homes with fibre connectivity across the country in 2021.

“MetroFibre ranks among the top five fibre network operators in South Africa in terms of the number of homes passed in five provinces across South Africa,” the company said.

In 2021, it rolled out fibre past homes in Uitenhage, Despatch, Port Elizabeth Central, Pietermaritzburg, Howick, Hilton, Durban, Umhlanga, Ballito, Klerksdorp, Witbank, Jeffrey’s Bay, Pretoria North, Die Moot, parts of Edenvale, and Rhodesfield.

Openserve

Openserve said its total number of homes passed with fibre reached 707,400 as of 30 September 2021. That is a massive increase from the 459,000 homes it had passed a year earlier.

Of these homes, 331,000 had chosen it as their fibre network provider.

Some of the new areas where it rolled out fibre included Newcastle, Eldorado Park, and Earl’s Court.

The FNO added it was continuously looking for growth areas, and as more people requested fibre in their areas through its Openserve Connect App, it would respond accordingly.

Vumatel

Vumatel did not provide comment by the time of publication.

The last word from the company on the number of homes it had passed with fibre was in March 2021.

At that time, Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare told MyBroadband that it was aiming to roll out to between 350,000 and 400,000 homes in the current financial year.

Vodacom recently also announced a plan to take up a share in the FNO by buying a minority 30% stake in its parent company Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH).

Under the agreement, DFA, Vumatel, and Vodacom will transfer their fibre assets into a new fibre entity.

Vodacom will pay around R13.2 billion for its stake if the deal gets approval from regulatory bodies.

Aside from merging Vodacom and Vumatel’s fibre networks, that amount of funding could enable the new fibre entity to expand connectivity rapidly into more areas.

Others

MyBroadband also asked Evotel, Herotel, and Octotel for comment, but none of these FNOs provided feedback on our queries by the time of publication.