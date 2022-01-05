South Africa’s top ISP revealed — along with a big surprise about Telkom

MyBroadband Insights released its Q4 2021 South African ISP report, which revealed that Cool Ideas, RSAWEB, Afrihost, and Axxess are the best Internet service providers (ISPs).

The South African ISP report is based on data collected through MyBroadband’s mobile apps and web-based speed test portals between 1 October 2021 and 31 December 2021.

After a user performs a speed test, they are asked to rate their ISP based on their satisfaction with the service.

These customer satisfaction ratings are processed to produce a customer satisfaction percentage for each ISP. Higher scores indicate a better customer experience.

Over the reporting period, South African broadband users performed around a million tests on MyBroadband’s speed test platform.

Cool Ideas, which has dominated the ISP rankings over the last two years, continued to top the list with an average score of 83%.

RSAWEB was second with 82%, followed by Afrihost on 80%, Axxess on 77%, and Webafrica on 76%.

The customer satisfaction scores in the Q4 2021 South African ISP report were in line with expectations, with one exception – Telkom.

After languishing at the bottom of the ISP rankings for many years, Telkom shot up the table to sixth place with a score of 73%.

Telkom has significantly improved the value proposition of its broadband products over the last year, and this may be what is behind its improved ranking.

Cell C, on the other hand, has been dropping down the rankings and is now the worst-rated ISP in South Africa.

Many Cell C Internet users complain about poor speeds and client support, which shows in the operator’s poor customer satisfaction scores.

The table below shows the customer satisfaction scores of prominent South African ISPs.

A few prominent ISPs did not receive enough votes to be included in the main ranking. Their average scores remain of interest and are shown in the second part of the table.