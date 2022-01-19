Despite massive disruptions to their Grade 11 and Grade 12 academic years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021’s private school matrics achieved a higher pass rate than in 2020.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has revealed the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate among students in its schools was 98.39%, a slight improvement over last year’s pass rate of 98.06%.

A total of 13,825 full-time and part-time students in Southern Africa wrote the IEB NSC exams in October and November 2021.

That was an increase from 2020 when there were 13,163 candidates and 2019 when 12,597 students wrote the exams.

Of the candidates who achieved a pass mark sufficient for tertiary study, 89.2% achieved entry to degree study, compared to 88.41% in 2020.

A further 7.82% qualified for entry to diploma study, compared to 8.14% in 2020, while 1.37% achieved a Higher Certificate pass, compared to 1.5% in 2020.

IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer was full of praise for the students over their results.

“As with an iceberg, the achievement we see in the class of 2021 hides the depth of the struggle and effort that underpins this success,” Oberholzer stated.

“These Grade 12 learners were the true victims of Covid-19. The Class of 2021 has had to dig deep mentally and emotionally to find the strength to face the tremendous challenges of a radically changed teaching and learning environment of the last two years.”

“They experienced disruptive change of an unprecedented nature within a relatively short space of time.”

“They truly deserve the accolades they receive,” she added.

She also acknowledged the “tremendous work” of teachers and school management teams.

“Society cannot ignore the professionalism and commitment of teachers shown in developing a new way of teaching as demanded by the pandemic, and the tightrope walked by school managers in managing the protocols demanded by the pandemic and the justifiable fears and tensions of staff, learners and parents,” Oberholzer said.

Oberholzer underscored the critical role of technology in helping teachers and students navigate Covid-19’s challenges.

“Most Grade 11 learners in 2020 spent much less time at school and were essentially the test cases of the greatest online tuition experiment of our time,” Oberholzer said.

“Despite its varied rate of success, one thing is certain — the use of technology in education is here to stay, as it should be.”

Oberholzer said the initial fear of unfamiliar technology was now a thing of the past, allowing technology to find its rightful place in children’s education.

“If there is one good thing to come out of the pandemic, let it be the value that technology can bring to the classroom and particularly those children currently deprived of a quality education”.

In this regard, she said authorities could no longer ignore the necessity to expand open-access fibre cable networks to provide long-distance, high-performance data networking across the country, particularly in rural areas.

Advanced subjects results

The IEB also offers advanced extension courses for four specialist subjects — Mathematics, English, Afrikaans and Physics.

The Advanced Programme (AP) courses do not form part of the subjects recognised for the NSC but have been internationally benchmarked and considered equivalent to the UK’s A-levels.

In AP Mathematics, 76.47% of participating learners achieved a pass above 40% from 1,324 IEB learners and 852 in public schools.

From a total of 609 learners writing AP English, 93.6% achieved a pass mark of 40% or above, while 100% of learners writing AP Afrikaans achieved 40% and above.

Lastly, 90% of the participants in AP Physics achieved a pass mark of 40% or above.

Matrics who wish to have their papers re-marked can apply until 28 January 2022. The results of the re-marking will be released on 15 March 2022.

The closing date for learners who qualify to enrol for the May/June re-examination is 30 March 2022.

