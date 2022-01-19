Openserve versus DFA — the winner is clear

A real-world comparison between Openserve and DFA’s fibre offerings in similar office parks revealed that Openserve’s offerings are far superior in nearly all respects.

To get fibre at your office depends on which fibre network operators have infrastructure at the office park.

The price you pay and the service levels you receive will depend largely on the fibre infrastructure provider and not your Internet service provider (ISP).

A good comparison comes from two office parks next two each other in Centurion. The office parks were built by the same developer, and both offer premium quality office space.

There is one difference — one office park has Openserve as a fibre network provider, while the other has DFA.

Tenants in the building served by Openserve enjoy fast installation and affordable fibre services.

Those served by DFA are not that lucky. They have to wait months for a fibre service to be installed and have to pay multiple times more than their counterparts in the other office park.

MyBroadband did a comparison of the real-world experience of two companies in the different office blocks, and the difference is telling.

The company which uses fibre from Openserve received their fibre within a week after applying for the service.

They are now paying R917 per month for an uncapped 100Mbps service on a month-to-month contract.

The other company was forced to sign a 24-month contract before the installation process could begin.

Nearly three months after applying for the service they are still waiting for it to be installed and will have to pay R3,999 for an uncapped 100Mbps service.

The table below provides a side-by-side comparison of DFA and Openserve’s service offerings in the two office parks.

DFA versus Openserve Office Fibre Measure DFA Openserve ISP Cool Ideas Afrihost Fibre service 100Mbps uncapped 100Mbps uncapped Installation price Free Free Installation time 84 days (still not completed) 7 days Contract period 24 months Month-to-month Price R3,999 per month R917 per month

