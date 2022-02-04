South Africa’s 100Mbps fibre war — starting from R799 per month

4 February 2022

Several Internet service providers (ISPs) in South Africa now offer 100Mbps fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages for less than R1,000.

Locals who have used always-on broadband Internet at home from the early 2000s will be all too familiar with the struggles of a slow connection.

The thought of Telkom’s near-complete monopoly on high-speed data services like DSL might still evoke nightmares.

With customers having few alternatives, the company had little incentive to improve its service delivery.

But plenty has changed since 2014 when Telkom was forced to separate its wholesale network and retail businesses following a ruling from the Competition Tribunal.

That was also the same year that fibre network operator (FNO) Vumatel shook the broadband industry by proving households were willing to cough up for fast and reliable connectivity when it rolled out uncapped FTTH in Parkhurst.

At launch, a 100Mbps Vumatel fibre package through Cool Ideas cost R6,599.

Fortunately, prices came down significantly over time as demand for broadband surged, existing FNOs stepped up their game, and new players entered the market.

An increasingly common sight in South Africa’s streets: Workers dig trenches to lay optic fibre cables. Credit: Chadolfski / Shutterstock.com

As of January 2022, you can buy a 100Mbps package from Cool Ideas on Vumatel’s network at R1,099, a reduction of 83% from its initial price.

The same package will cost you R995 when bought through Axxess.

If you are fortunate enough to have Frogfoot coverage in your area, you can get a 100Mbps package from MWEB at R799, although it will have a tenth of the upload speed of the Cool Ideas line on Vumatel.

For many affluent and middle-class suburbs in the metros and big towns, the days of slow and unreliable copper connectivity have become a thing of the past.

Why 100Mbps?

A 100Mbps fibre connection is ideal for medium to large households with heavy data usage demands, including applications like video streaming and gaming.

It could even be suitable for certain small businesses.

On a 100Mbps line, you can download files at around 12.5MB/s. That means you can start downloading a massive 50GB game around dinner time, and it should be ready to play just over one hour later.

The speed should also be sufficient to support at least four or five 4K streams at once, based on the bandwidth requirements of Netflix and YouTube.

Prices compared

We compared the prices of 100Mbps fibre packages from major ISPs on the most extensive fibre networks in the country in the table below.

The lowest prices on each network are shown in green. We did not include temporary promotional offers which provide discounts for a few months.

It should be noted that we ordered the options by the cheapest to most expensive available from each ISP on the chosen networks, regardless of upload speed.

Cheapest 100Mbps fibre packages
FNO ISP Download/Upload speed Price
Frogfoot MWEB 100/10Mbps R799
Afrihost 100/10Mbps R827
Webafrica 100/5Mbps R849
Axxess 100/10Mbps R865
RSAWEB 100/10Mbps R909
Cool Ideas 100/100Mbps R949
MetroFibre MWEB 100/100Mbps R979
RSAWEB 100/100Mbps R995
Webafrica 100/100Mbps R999
Axxess 100/100Mbps R1,095
Afrihost 100/100Mbps R1,097
Cool Ideas 100/100Mbps R1,099
Octotel Axxess 100/100Mbps R955
RSAWEB 100/100Mbps R955
MWEB 100/100Mbps R959
Afrihost 100/100Mbps R997
Cool Ideas 100/100Mbps R999
Webafrica 100/75Mbps R999
Openserve MWEB 100/50Mbps R889
Webafrica 100/20Mbps R899
RSAWEB 100/50Mbps R915
Axxess 100/50Mbps R935
Afrihost 100/50Mbps R947
Cool Ideas 100/50Mbps R999
Vumatel Axxess 100/100Mbps R995
RSAWEB 100/100Mbps R995
MWEB 100/100Mbps R999
Afrihost 100/100Mbps R1,047
Cool Ideas 100/100Mbps R1,099
Webafrica 100/45Mbps R1,099

