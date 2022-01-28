Afrihost hikes fibre prices

28 January 2022

Afrihost has started informing subscribers that they will be paying more for their fibre connections from 1 March 2022.

Customers on all major fibre network operators (FNOs) will see a price increase, except for MetroFibre Networx.

Prices on MetroFibre were higher relative to other fibre networks in South Africa.

“Unfortunately, over the last few years, besides ongoing inflation, increasing costs and depreciation of the rand, we have also had increases from certain fibre providers which we have often absorbed,” an Afrihost spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“Unfortunately at this time we need to make these changes so we can continue providing the service our clients deserve.”

Afrihost explained that any Fibre package less than R970 per month will be increased by R30, and any fibre package greater or equal to R970 per month will be increased by R50.

“You deserve to have the best experience possible, and this change will help make sure we can keep your Pure Internet Joy flowing,” the company said in an email to customers.

“We promise you that we will never, ever rest in our quest to give you the absolute best internet in South Africa.

“Thank you for understanding, and as always, thank you so much for trusting us with your internet needs.”

Afrihost noted that the following FNOs were excluded from this round of price increases:

  • Vuma Reach
  • Mitchells Fibre
  • Frogfoot Air
  • Openserve Web Connect
  • Openserve 25/25 entry-level package
  • MetroFibre Networx (including MetroFibre complexes)
FTTH package Old price New price Change
Openserve
25/25 Mbps R597 R597 0.00%
50/25 Mbps R797 R827 3.76%
100/50 Mbps R917 R947 3.27%
200/100 Mbps R1,117 R1,167 4.48%
500/250 Mbps R1,297 R1,347 3.86%
Vumatel
20/10 Mbps R697 R727 4.30%
50/50 Mbps R897 R927 3.34%
100/100 Mbps R997 R1,047 5.02%
200/200 Mbps R1,147 R1,197 4.36%
1000/200 Mbps R1,447 R1,497 3.46%
1000/500 Mbps R2,297 R2,347 2.18%
Frogfoot
30/3 Mbps R497 R527 6.04%
30/30 Mbps R597 R627 5.03%
50/5 Mbps R697 R727 4.30%
50/50 Mbps R797 R827 3.76%
100/10 Mbps R797 R827 3.76%
100/100 Mbps R897 R927 3.34%
200/200 Mbps R997 R1,047 5.02%
500/500 Mbps R1,297 R1,347 3.86%
1000/1000 Mbps R1,497 R1,547 3.34%

Now read: The real reason behind Vumatel’s high fibre prices

Share your thoughts: Afrihost hikes fibre prices

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Afrihost hikes fibre prices