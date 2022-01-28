Afrihost hikes fibre prices

Afrihost has started informing subscribers that they will be paying more for their fibre connections from 1 March 2022.

Customers on all major fibre network operators (FNOs) will see a price increase, except for MetroFibre Networx.

Prices on MetroFibre were higher relative to other fibre networks in South Africa.

“Unfortunately, over the last few years, besides ongoing inflation, increasing costs and depreciation of the rand, we have also had increases from certain fibre providers which we have often absorbed,” an Afrihost spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“Unfortunately at this time we need to make these changes so we can continue providing the service our clients deserve.”

Afrihost explained that any Fibre package less than R970 per month will be increased by R30, and any fibre package greater or equal to R970 per month will be increased by R50.

“You deserve to have the best experience possible, and this change will help make sure we can keep your Pure Internet Joy flowing,” the company said in an email to customers.

“We promise you that we will never, ever rest in our quest to give you the absolute best internet in South Africa.

“Thank you for understanding, and as always, thank you so much for trusting us with your internet needs.”

Afrihost noted that the following FNOs were excluded from this round of price increases:

Vuma Reach

Mitchells Fibre

Frogfoot Air

Openserve Web Connect

Openserve 25/25 entry-level package

MetroFibre Networx (including MetroFibre complexes)