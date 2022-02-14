ISPs, FNOs, ONTs, and UPSs — What you should know about getting fibre for your home

Getting fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) Internet for your household will ensure you have the fastest and most reliable online connectivity on offer.

But there are various parties, several pieces of hardware, and some confusing terms involved in the process that might be a challenge for the less technically inclined.

While figuring out the speed you need is relatively easy, with numerous guides available on the topic, other aspects might take some studying.

If you are fortunate enough to have fibre coverage in your area and want to get a package, these are some of the essential terms you should understand.

Internet service provider (ISP)

The first two terms you need to differentiate between are the Internet service provider (ISP) and Fibre network operator (FNO).

The ISP should be your first stop and is the company you will most often deal with once your connection is live.

It is responsible for provisioning your line, handling your billing, and providing customer service in the event of an issue or if you want to make changes to your package.

Well-known examples of ISPs in South Africa include Afrihost, Axxess, MWEB, Cool Ideas, Vox, RSAWEB, Supersonic, Webafrica, and Cybersmart, but there are hundreds more to choose from, depending on where you live.

Mobile network operators like Telkom, Vodacom, MTN, and Cell C also offer fibre ISP services.

Fibre network operator (FNO)

An FNO is the company that installs, owns, and maintains the fibre network infrastructure that allows users to access the Internet.

Fibre is typically trenched under the ground next to a street or might, in some cases, be carried through the air via poles.

The biggest FNOs in South Africa are Vumatel, Openserve, MetroFibre, and Frogfoot.

Ideally, you should only deal with the FNO directly during the initial installation of the termination point and ONT.

Termination/access point and ONT (optical network terminal) box

The termination or access point is a physical point of connection in the wall of your home.

This is installed by the FNO, who runs the necessary fibre optic cables from the street to your house.

While a rollout is ongoing in your area, some FNOs might offer to install a termination point free of charge.

If you live in a complex or estate, installing a termination point will require permission from your body corporate or the home owner’s association.

The ONT facilitates data transfer by converting light pulses from the fibre connection to electrical signals that run through an Ethernet cable.

Conventionally, installers will plug a thin fibre optic cable extending from the termination point into the ONT.

The ONT is then connected to a router via an Ethernet cable.

The infographic below illustrates how the termination point, ONT, and router are connected. In this example, Openserve is the FNO.

Wi-Fi router

The router provides your house with a Wi-Fi network and Ethernet ports that run on a fibre connection.

Typically, this is provided by your ISP on a free-to-use basis, which means you have to give it back if you cancel your package.

Alternatively, you could also use almost any Wi-Fi router, including an LTE router, provided it is configured properly.

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS)

In light of the common occurrence of load-shedding, one of the best accessories you can buy to support your connection is a small uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

ONTs and routers use very little electricity, so they can be powered by a cost-effective system not all too different from a powerbank.

There are numerous mini UPSs available online, including from Takealot and GeeWiz.

Some ISPs, like RSAWEB, offer a mini UPS as part of your package free of charge.

Getting connected

Once you are familiar with all the lingo, it is important to understand the connection process.

If you already have fibre in your area, you can compare packages and select your ISP.

If you don’t know whether you have coverage, head over to an ISP’s website and check whether your address is in an area with fibre.

If there is no fibre in your area, you can try and convince an FNO to roll out in your suburb by getting as many people as possible in your neighbourhood to add their names to a list that you can submit.

Once your order is placed with the ISP and the area goes live, the FNO will contact you for the installation.

Following the installation, the ISP will arrange for the delivery of your router.

Several factors can influence the timeline of this process.

RSAWEB provides this helpful flow chart detailing the fibre ordering process from start to finish.