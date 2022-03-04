South Africa’s top ISP at the start of 2022 revealed

4 March 2022

Cool Ideas, RSAWEB, and Webafrica received the highest average customer satisfaction ratings in the latest MyBroadband Insights broadband report.

The report is based on 241,572 speed tests and customer satisfaction ratings collected through MyBroadband’s speed test platform between 1 January and 28 February 2022.

After a user conducts a speed test, they are asked to rate their ISP based on their satisfaction with the service.

These ratings are processed to produce a customer satisfaction rating for each ISP, where higher scores indicate a better customer experience.

Cool Ideas, MyBroadband’s 2021 ISP of the Year award winner, topped the rankings with an average customer satisfaction score of 86%.

RSAWEB was second with 81%, followed by Webafrica on 80%, and Axxess and Afrihost on 77%.

Interestingly, the average speed does not directly correlate with the customer satisfaction score.

It shows that speed alone does not create happy customers. It may also indicate that users’ expectations dictate their satisfaction rather than an objective measurement like speed.

For example, if a subscriber is promised 100Mbps and only gets 50Mbps, they are likely to be less happy than a user who expects 20Mbps but gets 40Mbps.

The table below provides an overview of the average customer satisfaction ratings of prominent ISPs. The average speed per ISP is also listed as a reference point.

A few prominent ISPs did not receive enough votes to be included in the main ranking. Their average scores remain of interest and are shown in the second part of the table.

South African ISP Ratings
ISP Customer Satisfaction
 Average Download Speed
Cool Ideas 86% 44 Mbps
RSAWEB 81% 39 Mbps
Webafrica 80% 38 Mbps
Axxess 77% 35 Mbps
Afrihost 77% 41 Mbps
Home Connect 74% 37 Mbps
Supersonic 72% 34 Mbps
Vox 71% 29 Mbps
MTN 71% 22 Mbps
MWEB 70% 30 Mbps
Vodacom 70% 24 Mbps
HeroTel 69% 23 Mbps
Internet Solutions 68% 19 Mbps
Telkom 63% 17 Mbps
Rain 62% 46 Mbps
Cell C 61% 22 Mbps
South African ISP Ratings – Smaller ISPs
ISP Customer Satisfaction
 Average Download Speed
Cybersmart 94% 42 Mbps
Wirulink 90% 22 Mbps
Mind The Speed 89% 36 Mbps
Level-7 88% 37 Mbps
Ikeja 84% 5 Mbps
Metrofibre Networx 80% 51 Mbps
BITCO 78% 22 Mbps
Rocketnet 78% 63 Mbps
Airmobile 72% 34 Mbps
Jenny Internet 63% 7 Mbps
Letaba Networks 62% 8 Mbps
Accelerit 57% 23 Mbps

Now read: ISP email support tested — and only one could answer a simple question

