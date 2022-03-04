South Africa’s top ISP at the start of 2022 revealed

Cool Ideas, RSAWEB, and Webafrica received the highest average customer satisfaction ratings in the latest MyBroadband Insights broadband report.

The report is based on 241,572 speed tests and customer satisfaction ratings collected through MyBroadband’s speed test platform between 1 January and 28 February 2022.

After a user conducts a speed test, they are asked to rate their ISP based on their satisfaction with the service.

These ratings are processed to produce a customer satisfaction rating for each ISP, where higher scores indicate a better customer experience.

Cool Ideas, MyBroadband’s 2021 ISP of the Year award winner, topped the rankings with an average customer satisfaction score of 86%.

RSAWEB was second with 81%, followed by Webafrica on 80%, and Axxess and Afrihost on 77%.

Interestingly, the average speed does not directly correlate with the customer satisfaction score.

It shows that speed alone does not create happy customers. It may also indicate that users’ expectations dictate their satisfaction rather than an objective measurement like speed.

For example, if a subscriber is promised 100Mbps and only gets 50Mbps, they are likely to be less happy than a user who expects 20Mbps but gets 40Mbps.

The table below provides an overview of the average customer satisfaction ratings of prominent ISPs. The average speed per ISP is also listed as a reference point.

A few prominent ISPs did not receive enough votes to be included in the main ranking. Their average scores remain of interest and are shown in the second part of the table.

South African ISP Ratings

ISP Customer Satisfaction

Average Download Speed

Cool Ideas 86% 44 Mbps RSAWEB 81% 39 Mbps Webafrica 80% 38 Mbps Axxess 77% 35 Mbps Afrihost 77% 41 Mbps Home Connect 74% 37 Mbps Supersonic 72% 34 Mbps Vox 71% 29 Mbps MTN 71% 22 Mbps MWEB 70% 30 Mbps Vodacom 70% 24 Mbps HeroTel 69% 23 Mbps Internet Solutions 68% 19 Mbps Telkom 63% 17 Mbps Rain 62% 46 Mbps Cell C 61% 22 Mbps