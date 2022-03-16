1Gbps fibre in South Africa — two major networks are lagging behind

While other major fibre networks in South Africa reach speeds of up to 1Gbps, MetroFibre and Openserve only offer download speeds of up to 500Mbps and 300Mbps, respectively.

Afrihost sells Vumatel’s, Frogfoot’s, and Octotel’s 1Gbps services, and their prices are not far off MetroFibre and Openserve’s high-speed packages.

MyBroadband asked Openserve and MetroFibre whether they had plans to launch 1Gbps fibre packages.

Openserve declined to give specifics, and MetroFibre did not respond by the time of publication.

“The 1Gbps service timelines will be communicated to the market, when available,” a spokesperson for Openseve said.

They explained that the fibre operator’s focus was on expanding its network in South Africa.

“[Our] focus remains on providing a scalable next-generation network and higher-speed connectivity solutions by modernising and expanding its network to cater for current and future demand.”

Openserve’s fastest package offers up to 500Mbps download speeds and 250Mbps uploads. Through Afrihost, it is R1,347 per month.

On the other hand, MetroFibre’s highest speed package is symmetrical, with download and upload speeds of up to 300Mbps for R1,497 a month through the same ISP.

A 1Gbps fibre connection would eliminate any capacity issues in bandwidth-intensive households, provided the home network is geared to use a link this fast.

This speed theoretically lets you transfer files at up to 125 MB per second, and is fast enough to download a typical 4K movie of 14GB in under two minutes, or a 50GB game in around seven minutes.

Frogfoot’s 1Gbps package is available for R1,547 a month and offers symmetrical download and upload speeds.

Octotel’s 1Gbps service is available with an upload speed of 100Mbps for R1,447 per month.

Vumatel also sells an asymmetrical 1Gbps package with an upload speed of 200Mbps. The package goes for R1,497 per month.

The table below summarises the highest-speed offerings from five major South African fibre network operators, using Afrihost’s prices.