Uncapped fibre for cheaper than a litre of petrol

Several Internet service providers (ISPs), including Fly.cool, Webafrica, and Home-Connect, are running promotions with Vumatel to offer uncapped fibre packages that will cost you less than a litre of petrol for the first month.

Available on the Vuma Reach network, the ISPs are advertising asymmetrical packages with download speeds ranging from 20 Mbps to 100 Mbps for R19 for the first month.

After the first month of service, the monthly fee will return to normal. Those who wish to take up the promotion will need to sign up by 31 March 2022.

The ISPs are selling the packages on a month-to-month basis.

Fly.cool sales director Rahul Patel said they aim to offer fibre at prices relevant to South African townships.

“The rates being offered for fibre in South Africa today are, for millions of South Africans, totally unattainable. Remember, fibre connectivity is about so much more than on-demand TV, social media, and gaming,” he said.

“It’s about inclusion, education, and about our physical and mental wellbeing.”

“More and more, leaders in the developing world are starting to view access to the internet as a basic human right,” Patel added.

After the first month at R19, Fly.cool’s prices for the 20 Mbps, 40 Mbps, and 100 Mbps packages reverts to R389, R499, and R799, respectively.

Webafrica’s packages are slightly more expensive, increasing to R399, R529, and R799, respectively, after the first month of connectivity at R19.

Home-Connect is the cheapest of the three ISPs compared, though Fly.cool offers faster upload speeds on its 40 Mbps product.

Fly.cool and Webafrica’s promotional Vuma Reach offerings are summarised below.