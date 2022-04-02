South African fibre network pricing showdown

2 April 2022

Frogfoot and Openserve are generally South Africa’s most affordable prominent open-access fibre network operators (FNOs), a MyBroadband comparison shows.

We compared fibre package prices on five of South Africa’s major FNOs — Frogfoot, MetroFibre, Octotel, Openserve, and Vumatel.

To get our pricing data, we looked at three different Internet service providers (ISPs), namely Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and RSAWeb.

Frogfoot’s network provides customers with the most cost-effective Afrihost fibre package prices when stacked against the offerings from the other networks.

For instance, Afrihost’s entry-level Frogfoot package is the best value for money since you get 5 Mbps more download and upload speed than the Openserve equivalent for only R30 more a month.

Despite MetroFibre’s exclusion from Afrihost’s fibre price increases on 1 March, it is still the ISP’s most expensive FNO.

RSAWeb’s Openserve packages are generally the cheapest among the FNOs compared.

However, all Openserve packages (except the 50 Mbps service) generally only have half the upload speed compared to download speeds.

For R40 per month more, RSAWeb’s 100 Mbps Octotel service offers double the upload capacity.

Cool Ideas did not have a single FNO whose prices were consistently lower than its competitors among the packages compared.

The table below compares the prices of various fibre network operators at Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and RSAWeb. The cheapest price for a specific download speed is highlighted in green.

Afrihost FTTH prices
FNO Entry-level 50Mbps 100 Mbps 200 Mbps
Frogfoot (30/30) R627 R827 R927 R1,047
MetroFibre (25/25) R697 R897 R1097 R1,297
Octotel (35/25) R727 R827 R997 R1,197
Openserve (25/25) R597 R827 R947 (100/50) R1,167 (200/100)
Vumatel (20/10) R727 R927 R1,047 R1,197
Cool Ideas FTTH prices
FNO Entry-level 50 Mbps 100 Mbps 200 Mbps
Frogfoot (30/30) R749 R849 R949 R1,199
MetroFibre (25/25) R699 R899 R1,099 R1,299
Octotel (35/25) R699 R799 R999 R1,399
Openserve (25/25) R599 R819 R999 (100/50) R1,199 (200/100)
Vumatel (20/10) R749 R929 R1,099 R1,349
RSAWeb FTTH prices
FNO Entry-level 50 Mbps 100 Mbps 200 Mbps
Frogfoot (30/30) R669 R869 R969 R1,095
MetroFibre (25/25) R655 R845 R995 R1,255
Octotel (35/25) R645 R755 R955 R1,125
Openserve (25/25) R595 R775 R915 (100/50) R1,095 (200/100)
Vumatel (20/10) R695 R895 R995 R1,145

Now read: Uncapped fibre for cheaper than a litre of petrol

Share your thoughts: South African fibre network pricing …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
South African fibre network pricing showdown