South African fibre network pricing showdown

Frogfoot and Openserve are generally South Africa’s most affordable prominent open-access fibre network operators (FNOs), a MyBroadband comparison shows.
We compared fibre package prices on five of South Africa’s major FNOs — Frogfoot, MetroFibre, Octotel, Openserve, and Vumatel.
To get our pricing data, we looked at three different Internet service providers (ISPs), namely Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and RSAWeb.
Frogfoot’s network provides customers with the most cost-effective Afrihost fibre package prices when stacked against the offerings from the other networks.
For instance, Afrihost’s entry-level Frogfoot package is the best value for money since you get 5 Mbps more download and upload speed than the Openserve equivalent for only R30 more a month.
Despite MetroFibre’s exclusion from Afrihost’s fibre price increases on 1 March, it is still the ISP’s most expensive FNO.
RSAWeb’s Openserve packages are generally the cheapest among the FNOs compared.
However, all Openserve packages (except the 50 Mbps service) generally only have half the upload speed compared to download speeds.
For R40 per month more, RSAWeb’s 100 Mbps Octotel service offers double the upload capacity.
Cool Ideas did not have a single FNO whose prices were consistently lower than its competitors among the packages compared.
The table below compares the prices of various fibre network operators at Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and RSAWeb. The cheapest price for a specific download speed is highlighted in green.
|Afrihost FTTH prices
|FNO
|Entry-level
|50Mbps
|100 Mbps
|200 Mbps
|Frogfoot
|(30/30) R627
|R827
|R927
|R1,047
|MetroFibre
|(25/25) R697
|R897
|R1097
|R1,297
|Octotel
|(35/25) R727
|R827
|R997
|R1,197
|Openserve
|(25/25) R597
|R827
|R947 (100/50)
|R1,167 (200/100)
|Vumatel
|(20/10) R727
|R927
|R1,047
|R1,197
|Cool Ideas FTTH prices
|FNO
|Entry-level
|50 Mbps
|100 Mbps
|200 Mbps
|Frogfoot
|(30/30) R749
|R849
|R949
|R1,199
|MetroFibre
|(25/25) R699
|R899
|R1,099
|R1,299
|Octotel
|(35/25) R699
|R799
|R999
|R1,399
|Openserve
|(25/25) R599
|R819
|R999 (100/50)
|R1,199 (200/100)
|Vumatel
|(20/10) R749
|R929
|R1,099
|R1,349
|RSAWeb FTTH prices
|FNO
|Entry-level
|50 Mbps
|100 Mbps
|200 Mbps
|Frogfoot
|(30/30) R669
|R869
|R969
|R1,095
|MetroFibre
|(25/25) R655
|R845
|R995
|R1,255
|Octotel
|(35/25) R645
|R755
|R955
|R1,125
|Openserve
|(25/25) R595
|R775
|R915 (100/50)
|R1,095 (200/100)
|Vumatel
|(20/10) R695
|R895
|R995
|R1,145
