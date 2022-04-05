I upgraded to 500 Mbps Openserve fibre through Afrihost — and it is great

I upgraded from 200 Mbps to 500 Mbps Openserve fibre using Afrihost’s easy-to-use client zone and must now figure out what to do with the extra bandwidth.

Openserve launched its new 500 Mbps fibre-to-the-home service in August 2021, significantly increasing the speed of its previous top speed of 200 Mbps.

Openserve said its new 500 Mbps offering results from its ongoing strategy to respond to client needs.

It added that its new high-end product aligns with best market practices and its strategy to continuously improve its value proposition.

“We expect that this new addition to our current offering will assist you to continue providing the best broadband solutions to your customers,” Openserve said.

The new 500Mbps Openserve Fibre Connect wholesale pricing is only 14% higher than its 200Mbps cost.

I am an Afrihost client and paid R1,167 per month for my 200 Mbps uncapped fibre service. For an additional R180 per month, I would get 300 Mbps extra speed.

Do I need it? No.

Do I know what I would do with the extra speed? Also, no.

But Openserve and Afrihost made it affordable to get the highest available speed, which was reason enough to upgrade.

Afrihost makes it very easy to change your broadband package through its client dashboard.

You click on your service, select “change package”, choose your new package, and click “change package”. That’s it.

Soon after I went through the process, I received feedback from Afrihost asking me to restart my optical network terminal (ONT) and router.

Like any proud owner of a new broadband service, I immediate performed a few speed tests to convince myself the speed upgrade was a great decision.

It did not disappoint. The download speed often peaked above 500 Mbps, and the upload speed came close to the advertised 250 Mbps.

I recorded these speeds over Wi-Fi using a five-year-old Lenovo Thinkpad laptop and the Huawei WS5200 router that Afrihost supplied.

The only question that remains – what do you do with an extra 300 Mbps?

