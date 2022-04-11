How Supersonic rapidly grew its subscriber base and became ISP of the year

Supersonic launched in September 2018 with the aim of delivering the best customer experience, becoming the top ISP in South Africa, and capturing a large chunk of the market.

Under the guidance of managing director Calvin Collett, the fibre ISP achieved exceptional success in its first year.

It won the coveted MyBroadband ISP of the Year award in 2019, and it rapidly grew its subscriber base and market share.

Many telecommunications executives wondered how Supersonic achieved so much in such a short time.

The answer includes an exceptional management team, an entrepreneurial way of working, and a smart marketing strategy.

Collett said he assembled a team who are, to this day, unrivalled in their skill and enthusiasm.

They also introduced a new culture of commitment, hard work, entrepreneurship, and empowered employees with a can-do attitude.

“We broke the business down to its bare bones to build a company that won the coveted ISP of the Year award in our first year,” he said.

His entrepreneurial outlook helped Supersonic to minimize complexity and create innovative, user-friendly apps to give speedy service off the back of the country’s fastest and most stable network.

Innovative marketing strategy

Supersonic’s success was not only about operational excellence and great technology. They had to create trust in the new brand and convince consumers to pick them instead of numerous other ISPs.

To rapidly grow its brand awareness and sign up new customers, Supersonic developed an innovative marketing strategy.

Supersonic partnered with MyBroadband to launch an aggressive campaign targeting potential fibre subscribers as part of its marketing mix.

The campaign used the latest marketing tools, including:

Sponsored articles with highly targeted messaging in each article.

Social media promotions.

MyBroadband Speed Test and Speedtest.co.za sponsorships, with custom messaging.

and sponsorships, with custom messaging. Newsletters and promotional mailers.

Home page takeovers and banner advertising.

MyBroadband Conference sponsorship.

This marketing strategy worked exceptionally well. Supersonic quickly built a strong brand, created qualified leads, and signed up thousands of new customers.

Its custom messaging and targeted content campaigns worked particularly well to create trust in the new brand and position it as a great alternative to established ISPs.

Supersonic under new leadership

Collett left Supersonic recently to go back to his roots as an entrepreneur with a new venture on the horizon.

MTN appointed the highly experienced Megan Nicholas as Supersonic’s new managing director – a strategic move to ensure continuous customer growth in the residential market.

MTN continues its lofty goals for Supersonic and aspires to own 30% market share across all technologies by 2025.

MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi said residential broadband is a critical strategic focus for the operator.

“Megan’s extensive experience across the broadband sector is recognized as a vital driver to achieve our growth ambitions in this highly innovative space,” he said.

Collett and his team have built an excellent foundation for Supersonic, and with a leader of Nicholas’ calibre, expertise, and experience, it may well achieve its goals sooner than expected.

