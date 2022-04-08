Openserve launches 20Mbps prepaid fibre with 7-day bundles

Telkom’s wholesale fibre network division Openserve is launching a new prepaid fibre offer on its cheaper Web Connect product, letting customers pay for a connection upfront as and when they need it.

Openserve said the service would offer customers a way to connect to the Internet with an uncapped home fibre package with “no contracts, no credit checks and no hidden charges”.

“Through the Prepaid Connect offering, customers only pay for connectivity when they need to connect, letting them control how much they spend,” Openserve said.

The Prepaid Connect package offers 20Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speeds.

The fibre network operator said Prepaid Connect bundles are suited to homes and establishments in underserved areas that do not require constant Internet access.

The service will run over Openserve’s GPON open-access fibre network in selected areas.

Bundles for the service will be available via the Openserve website or ISP of a customer’s choice.

In a document explaining the offer to potential ISP partners, Openserve said it would offer 7-day bundles but did not specify pricing.

It will charge for installation where a customer doesn’t have an Openserve line.

This will include a Wi-Fi-enabled ONT at the customer’s home, and a free 14-day uncapped data bundle.

Where a line has been inactive for more than 90 days, Openserve will also charge a reactivation fee. That will include a 7-day uncapped bundle.

Openserve has also launched a promotion on all its Web Connect packages — prepaid and month-to-month — which enters subscribers who sign up into a lucky draw to win one of two Huawei Mate 40 Pro smartphones.

This offer is running concurrently with Openserve’s first-30-days-free promotion.

Openserve is offering new Web Connect customers their first month of a 20Mbps uncapped service free.

After 30 days, the customer must contact an Internet service provider to stay connected. Openserve will also install a Wi-Fi enabled device at no cost.

MyBroadband contacted Telkom and Openserve for more details about Prepaid Connect.

Openserve said that Prepaid Connect deals will be available from 14 April on the Openserve Connect App and Openserve website, and through all its ISP partners.

Telkom did not respond to requests for comment about pricing.

Other prepaid fibre offers

Prepaid Connect will take on Vuma Reach’s entry-level prepaid offering, which provides a 20Mbps download speed and 10Mbps upload speed monthly starting from R378 from Home-Connect or R399 from Afrihost.

It is also not Openserve’s first entry into the prepaid fibre fray.

In November 2021, the operator started offering uncapped 25/25Mbps prepaid fibre.

But this comes with a once-off cost that could scare off low-income households.

To take out this package, customers have to pay R1,499 for a starter pack that includes installation and a router.

They can then pay R99 for a 3-day voucher, R169 for 7-day access, or R449 for 30 days of fibre Internet.