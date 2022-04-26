Fibre price war in South Africa — MetroFibre throws down the gauntlet

Comparing the latest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) prices in South Africa from major fibre network operators (FNOs) shows that Vumatel is the most expensive for almost every speed.
MetroFibre announced this week that it was doubling the speeds of most of its packages at no extra cost to customers while also introducing two new high-speed products — 500Mbps and 1Gbps.
The FNO stated these changes would make it one of the most competitive in the market.
Several of MyBroadband’s recent fibre pricing comparisons showed MetroFibre and Vumatel often alternated as the most expensive FNO in the country.
But MetroFibre’s new prices from Internet service providers (ISPs) Afrihost and RSAWeb compared to the other big FNOs showed its claims were valid.
These were the first ISPs to provide MyBroadband with the new pricing of its MetroFibre packages.
For both ISPs, MetroFibre was the cheapest in the entry-level, 50Mbps, and 100Mbps categories.
It was also the cheapest 200Mbps option from RSAWeb and 500Mbps option from Afrihost.
It was only with its top-end 1Gbps product on Afrihost that MetroFibre’s pricing was underwhelming.
In stark contrast, Vumatel was the most expensive in four out of the five speed categories where it was represented, including the entry-level, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps.
Its 20/10Mbps and 50/50Mbps packages were R230 more expensive than MetroFibre’s new 20/20Mbps and 50/50Mbps products on Afrihost.
That means it was 46% and 33% more expensive than the most affordable products in each category.
Its only redemption was in the 1Gbps section, where it was R350 — or around 19% — cheaper than MetroFibre.
On RSAWeb, Vumatel’s 20Mbps and 50Mbps services were R200 more expensive than MetroFibre’s, while its 100Mbps and 200Mbps options cost R150 more.
The tables below compare Afrihost’s and RSAWeb’s prices on the Frogfoot, Metrofibre, Octotel, Openserve, Vodacom, Vumatel networks with speeds ranging from 20Mbps to 1Gbps.
Where available, the symmetric speed was used as the preferred option.
Afrihost’s new MetroFibre prices compared
|Afrihost fibre prices
|Fibre Provider
|Download Speed
|Upload Speed
|Price
|MetroFibre
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R497
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R597
|Frogfoot
|30Mbps
|30Mbps
|R627
|Vodacom
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R707
|Octotel
|35Mbps
|25Mbps
|R727
|Vumatel
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R727
|MetroFibre
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R697
|Frogfoot
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R827
|Octotel
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R827
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R827
|Vodacom
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R867
|Vumatel
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R927
|MetroFibre
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R897
|Openserve
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R947
|Frogfoot
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R927
|Octotel
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R997
|Vodacom
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,037
|Vumatel
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,047
|Frogfoot
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,047
|MetroFibre
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,097
|Vodacom
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,147
|Openserve
|200Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,167
|Octotel
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,197
|Vumatel
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,197
|MetroFibre
|500Mbps
|500Mbps
|R1,297
|Frogfoot
|500Mbps
|500Mbps
|R1,347
|Openserve
|500Mbps
|250Mbps
|R1,347
|Octotel
|1Gbps
|100Mbps
|R1,447
|Vumatel
|1Gbps
|200Mbps
|R1,497
|Frogfoot
|1Gbps
|1Gbps
|R1,547
|MetroFibre
|1Gbps
|250Mbps
|R1,797
RSAWeb’s new MetroFibre prices compared
|RSAweb fibre prices
|Fibre Provider
|Download Speed
|Upload Speed
|Price
|MetroFibre
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R495
|Openserve
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R595
|Octotel
|35Mbps
|25Mbps
|R645
|Frogfoot
|30Mbps
|30Mbps
|R669
|Vumatel
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R695
|MetroFibre
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R655
|Octotel
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R755
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R775
|Frogfoot
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R815
|Vumatel
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R895
|MetroFibre
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R845
|Openserve
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R915
|Frogfoot
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R969
|Octotel
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R955
|Vumatel
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R995
|MetroFibre
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R995
|Frogfoot
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,095
|Openserve
|200Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,095
|Octotel
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,125
|Vumatel
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,145
|Openserve
|500Mbps
|250Mbps
|R1,235
|MetroFibre
|500Mbps
|500Mbps
|R1,255
|Frogfoot
|500Mbps
|500Mbps
|R1,495
|Octotel
|1Gbps
|200Mbps
|R1,375
|Vumatel
|1Gbps
|200Mbps
|R1,395
|Frogfoot
|1Gbps
|1Gbps
|R1,649
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.