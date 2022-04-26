Fibre price war in South Africa — MetroFibre throws down the gauntlet

Comparing the latest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) prices in South Africa from major fibre network operators (FNOs) shows that Vumatel is the most expensive for almost every speed.

MetroFibre announced this week that it was doubling the speeds of most of its packages at no extra cost to customers while also introducing two new high-speed products — 500Mbps and 1Gbps.

The FNO stated these changes would make it one of the most competitive in the market.

Several of MyBroadband’s recent fibre pricing comparisons showed MetroFibre and Vumatel often alternated as the most expensive FNO in the country.

But MetroFibre’s new prices from Internet service providers (ISPs) Afrihost and RSAWeb compared to the other big FNOs showed its claims were valid.

These were the first ISPs to provide MyBroadband with the new pricing of its MetroFibre packages.

For both ISPs, MetroFibre was the cheapest in the entry-level, 50Mbps, and 100Mbps categories.

It was also the cheapest 200Mbps option from RSAWeb and 500Mbps option from Afrihost.

It was only with its top-end 1Gbps product on Afrihost that MetroFibre’s pricing was underwhelming.

In stark contrast, Vumatel was the most expensive in four out of the five speed categories where it was represented, including the entry-level, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps.

Its 20/10Mbps and 50/50Mbps packages were R230 more expensive than MetroFibre’s new 20/20Mbps and 50/50Mbps products on Afrihost.

That means it was 46% and 33% more expensive than the most affordable products in each category.

Its only redemption was in the 1Gbps section, where it was R350 — or around 19% — cheaper than MetroFibre.

On RSAWeb, Vumatel’s 20Mbps and 50Mbps services were R200 more expensive than MetroFibre’s, while its 100Mbps and 200Mbps options cost R150 more.

The tables below compare Afrihost’s and RSAWeb’s prices on the Frogfoot, Metrofibre, Octotel, Openserve, Vodacom, Vumatel networks with speeds ranging from 20Mbps to 1Gbps.

Where available, the symmetric speed was used as the preferred option.

Afrihost’s new MetroFibre prices compared

Afrihost fibre prices Fibre Provider Download Speed Upload Speed Price MetroFibre 20Mbps 20Mbps R497 Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R597 Frogfoot 30Mbps 30Mbps R627 Vodacom 20Mbps 20Mbps R707 Octotel 35Mbps 25Mbps R727 Vumatel 20Mbps 10Mbps R727 MetroFibre 50Mbps 50Mbps R697 Frogfoot 50Mbps 50Mbps R827 Octotel 50Mbps 50Mbps R827 Openserve 50Mbps 50Mbps R827 Vodacom 50Mbps 50Mbps R867 Vumatel 50Mbps 50Mbps R927 MetroFibre 100Mbps 100Mbps R897 Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R947 Frogfoot 100Mbps 100Mbps R927 Octotel 100Mbps 100Mbps R997 Vodacom 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,037 Vumatel 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,047 Frogfoot 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,047 MetroFibre 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,097 Vodacom 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,147 Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,167 Octotel 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,197 Vumatel 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,197 MetroFibre 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,297 Frogfoot 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,347 Openserve 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,347 Octotel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,447 Vumatel 1Gbps 200Mbps R1,497 Frogfoot 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,547 MetroFibre 1Gbps 250Mbps R1,797

RSAWeb’s new MetroFibre prices compared

RSAweb fibre prices Fibre Provider Download Speed Upload Speed Price MetroFibre 20Mbps 20Mbps R495 Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R595 Octotel 35Mbps 25Mbps R645 Frogfoot 30Mbps 30Mbps R669 Vumatel 20Mbps 10Mbps R695 MetroFibre 50Mbps 50Mbps R655 Octotel 50Mbps 50Mbps R755 Openserve 50Mbps 50Mbps R775 Frogfoot 50Mbps 50Mbps R815 Vumatel 50Mbps 50Mbps R895 MetroFibre 100Mbps 100Mbps R845 Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R915 Frogfoot 100Mbps 100Mbps R969 Octotel 100Mbps 100Mbps R955 Vumatel 100Mbps 100Mbps R995 MetroFibre 200Mbps 200Mbps R995 Frogfoot 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,095 Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,095 Octotel 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,125 Vumatel 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,145 Openserve 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,235 MetroFibre 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,255 Frogfoot 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,495 Octotel 1Gbps 200Mbps R1,375 Vumatel 1Gbps 200Mbps R1,395 Frogfoot 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,649

