Fibre price war in South Africa — MetroFibre throws down the gauntlet

26 April 2022

Comparing the latest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) prices in South Africa from major fibre network operators (FNOs) shows that Vumatel is the most expensive for almost every speed.

MetroFibre announced this week that it was doubling the speeds of most of its packages at no extra cost to customers while also introducing two new high-speed products — 500Mbps and 1Gbps.

The FNO stated these changes would make it one of the most competitive in the market.

Several of MyBroadband’s recent fibre pricing comparisons showed MetroFibre and Vumatel often alternated as the most expensive FNO in the country.

But MetroFibre’s new prices from Internet service providers (ISPs) Afrihost and RSAWeb compared to the other big FNOs showed its claims were valid.

These were the first ISPs to provide MyBroadband with the new pricing of its MetroFibre packages.

For both ISPs, MetroFibre was the cheapest in the entry-level, 50Mbps, and 100Mbps categories.

It was also the cheapest 200Mbps option from RSAWeb and 500Mbps option from Afrihost.

It was only with its top-end 1Gbps product on Afrihost that MetroFibre’s pricing was underwhelming.

In stark contrast, Vumatel was the most expensive in four out of the five speed categories where it was represented, including the entry-level, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps.

Its 20/10Mbps and 50/50Mbps packages were R230 more expensive than MetroFibre’s new 20/20Mbps and 50/50Mbps products on Afrihost.

That means it was 46% and 33% more expensive than the most affordable products in each category.

Its only redemption was in the 1Gbps section, where it was R350 — or around 19% — cheaper than MetroFibre.

On RSAWeb, Vumatel’s 20Mbps and 50Mbps services were R200 more expensive than MetroFibre’s, while its 100Mbps and 200Mbps options cost R150 more.

The tables below compare Afrihost’s and RSAWeb’s prices on the Frogfoot, Metrofibre, Octotel, Openserve, Vodacom, Vumatel networks with speeds ranging from 20Mbps to 1Gbps.

Where available, the symmetric speed was used as the preferred option.

Afrihost’s new MetroFibre prices compared

Afrihost fibre prices 
Fibre Provider Download Speed Upload Speed Price
MetroFibre 20Mbps 20Mbps R497
Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R597
Frogfoot 30Mbps 30Mbps R627
Vodacom 20Mbps 20Mbps R707
Octotel 35Mbps 25Mbps R727
Vumatel 20Mbps 10Mbps R727
MetroFibre 50Mbps 50Mbps R697
Frogfoot 50Mbps 50Mbps R827
Octotel 50Mbps 50Mbps R827
Openserve 50Mbps 50Mbps R827
Vodacom 50Mbps 50Mbps R867
Vumatel 50Mbps 50Mbps R927
MetroFibre 100Mbps 100Mbps R897
Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R947
Frogfoot 100Mbps 100Mbps R927
Octotel 100Mbps 100Mbps R997
Vodacom 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,037
Vumatel 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,047
Frogfoot 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,047
MetroFibre 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,097
Vodacom 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,147
Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,167
Octotel 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,197
Vumatel 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,197
MetroFibre 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,297
Frogfoot 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,347
Openserve 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,347
Octotel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,447
Vumatel 1Gbps 200Mbps R1,497
Frogfoot 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,547
MetroFibre 1Gbps 250Mbps R1,797

RSAWeb’s new MetroFibre prices compared

RSAweb fibre prices
Fibre Provider Download Speed Upload Speed Price
MetroFibre 20Mbps 20Mbps R495
Openserve 25Mbps 25Mbps R595
Octotel 35Mbps 25Mbps R645
Frogfoot 30Mbps 30Mbps R669
Vumatel 20Mbps 10Mbps R695
MetroFibre 50Mbps 50Mbps R655
Octotel 50Mbps 50Mbps R755
Openserve 50Mbps 50Mbps R775
Frogfoot 50Mbps 50Mbps R815
Vumatel 50Mbps 50Mbps R895
MetroFibre 100Mbps 100Mbps R845
Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R915
Frogfoot 100Mbps 100Mbps R969
Octotel 100Mbps 100Mbps R955
Vumatel 100Mbps 100Mbps R995
MetroFibre 200Mbps 200Mbps R995
Frogfoot 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,095
Openserve 200Mbps 100Mbps R1,095
Octotel 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,125
Vumatel 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,145
Openserve 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,235
MetroFibre 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,255
Frogfoot 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,495
Octotel 1Gbps 200Mbps R1,375
Vumatel 1Gbps 200Mbps R1,395
Frogfoot 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,649

