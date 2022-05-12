Vumatel and DFA integrated into new infrastructure company

Vumatel and DFA are now managed under a new infrastructure company, Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) has announced.

CIVH is a Remgro and New GX-controlled parent company and owns Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA).

The change in corporate structure became effective on 1 May 2022,

The infrastructure entity’s name has not yet been announced.

CIVH said that each business would initially continue to operate separately.

Dietlof Mare has been appointed chief executive officer, and Byron Billett is the chief financial officer of the new infrastructure company.

Andries Delport will continue as DFA’s chief executive officer and an integral part of the infrastructure company management committee.

The change comes as CIVH and Vodacom seek regulatory approval to merge their fibre assets.

Under the deal’s terms, Vodacom will buy a co-controlling stake in CIVH for R13.2 billion, and both companies’ fibre assets will be rolled into a new infrastructure company.

“The fibre to the home market is constantly evolving, especially in the open-access environment, and fibre network operators have to be able to evolve at the same pace,” said CIVH CEO Raymond Ndlovu.

“By establishing our new infrastructure company, we can place both DFA and Vumatel in a position to meet this developing demand for fibre connectivity and continue providing innovative products and solutions to the market.”

Ndlovu said the establishment of the holding company would let Vumatel and DFA expand their open-access network infrastructures, with the ultimate goal of connecting more of South Africa to high-capacity fixed-line infrastructure.

“We realise that to continue connecting as many South Africans as possible, we need to ensure that our businesses run effectively,” Mare said.

“This new infrastructure company will allow us to continue bridging the digital divide by enabling DFA and Vumatel to operate their infrastructure assets seamlessly and on an open-access basis, under one aligned strategy.”