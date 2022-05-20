Best fibre prices in South Africa â€” Herotel’s bold claims tested

20 May 2022

Herotel claims to offer the best fibre prices in South Africa, but several Internet service providers are cheaper, a MyBroadband analysis has found.

Laying claim to offering the best or cheapest fibre prices is a fraught exercise.

South Africa has at least 38 different fibre network operators and likely hundreds of Internet service providers.

These range in size from companies that generate billions in revenue to one-man shows with a handful of clients.

Establishing who offers the lowest prices in such a diverse market without overlooking anyone is a practical impossibility.

To see if Herotel’s claim passes muster, MyBroadband searched the websites of prominent fibre network operators and ISPs to see if there were any offering cheaper prices than Herotel.

It should be noted that Herotel is a closed-access provider, meaning it builds and manages its own fibre infrastructure and acts as Internet service provider. This simplifies the comparison substantially.

MyBroadband’s comparison found that Herotel’s 50 Mbps product offered excellent value, and it was unchallenged in 75 Mbps.

However, it was roundly beaten in all other speed categories.

Herotel had the highest entry-level price compared to similar services from Vumatel, Openserve, and Frogfoot.

However, it should be noted that these major open-access fibre network operators no longer offer 10 Mbps and 20 Mbps products as part of their “core” offering.

These entry-level services are only available in specific regions where they provide more affordable broadband products to low-income communities.

At higher speeds, Herotel competes well but falls well short of the cheapest fibre title.

The table below illustrates how Herotel’s prices compete against some of the cheaper open-access offers on the market.

Best fibre prices in South Africa – Herotel vs the world
ISP FNO Download Upload Price
10 Mbps
Afrihost Frogfoot Air 10 Mbps 1 Mbps R297
C-Way Zoom 10 Mbps 10 Mbps R314
Afrihost Openserve Web Connect 10 Mbps 5 Mbps R329
Afrihost Openserve Web Connect 20 Mbps 10 Mbps R389
Axxess Zoom 10 Mbps 10 Mbps R395
Afrihost Vuma Reach 20 Mbps 10 Mbps R399
Herotel Herotel 10 Mbps 5 Mbps R399
50 Mbps
Herotel Herotel 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R499
Cybersmart Lightspeed 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R648
RSAWeb Metrofibre 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R685
Wirulink Frogfoot 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R685
RSAWeb Octotel 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R755
Axxess Zoom 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R795
Afrihost Vumatel 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R927
75 Mbps
Herotel Herotel 75 Mbps 75 Mbps R699
100 Mbps
Wirulink Frogfoot 100 Mbps 100 Mbps R750
C-Way Zoom 100 Mbps 100 Mbps R788
RSAWeb Metrofibre 100 Mbps 100 Mbps R845
Herotel Herotel 100 Mbps 100 Mbps R849
RSAWeb Octotel 100 Mbps 100 Mbps R955
Afrihost Vumatel 100 Mbps 100 Mbps R1,047
200 Mbps
Wirulink Frogfoot 200 Mbps 200 Mbps R835
Cybersmart Lightspeed 250 Mbps * 250 Mbps * R899
C-Way Zoom 200 Mbps 200 Mbps R922
RSAWeb Metrofibre 200 Mbps 200 Mbps R995
Herotel Herotel 200 Mbps 200 Mbps R999
RSAWeb Octotel 200 Mbps 200 Mbps R1,125
Afrihost Vumatel 200 Mbps 200 Mbps R1,197
* Cybersmart’s 500 Mbps Lightspeed service lets subscribers customise their upload and download speeds.

Now read: Vodacom’s Vuma deal is good news for fibre customers and ISPs

