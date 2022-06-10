Vumatel’s surprise speed upgrades

Fibre customers on Vumatel’s network will benefit from higher speeds between 13 June and the end of August 2022.

The fibre network operator is running a promotion over the period that will see package speeds upgraded to the next tier.

For example, Internet service provider Cool Ideas notified one MyBroadband reader that their 20/10 Mbps package would be upgraded to 50/50 Mbps for free.

Cool Ideas informed another that it would upgrade their 100/100 Mbps package to 200/200 Mbps.

“The promotion will upgrade your connection speed at no extra cost to you,” the notification reads.

“This promotion will run for all Vumatel-core and Cool ideas customers starting on 13 June 2022 and run until the end of August 2022!”

Cool Ideas’ notification explained that the changes will roll out in batches and that it may take up to two weeks for all the upgrades to take effect.

“To keep up-to-date with the progress of these changes, please be sure to visit here on 13 June 2022 for any and all updates,” it added.

Cool Ideas emphasised that its support portal page will only provide information from 13 June onwards.

MyBroadband asked Vumatel for more details about the promotion, but it did not immediately respond.

Cool Ideas confirmed that this was a Vumatel initiative, and it was passing on the benefits to subscribers.