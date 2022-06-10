Frogfoot launches 1Gbps fibre special for under R1,000

Frogfoot Networks has announced its Century Promotion, which will see participating Internet service providers (ISPs) offer discounted rates on its packages, including the top tier 1Gbps connection for less than R1,000.

The promotion, which began on 1 June 2022, will run until 31 August 2022 and will be available to customers in Despatch, Caledon, Idasvallei, Oudtshoorn, Swellendam, and Tzaneen.

Frogfoot said it would offer discounts on four symmetrical packages, namely its 50Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, and 1Gbps connections.

The fibre network operator’s chief product officer, David Coleman, said that Frogfoot is trialling the new pricing to make fibre connectivity more affordable in the country’s current economic situation.

“The competitive fibre market is a dynamic one where access to faster packages is enabled by enhancements in technology and reach of the network,” he said.

“Within the select areas, Frogfoot is piloting revised prices that will assist pressured consumers in these tough economic times where rising living costs continue to erode disposable incomes.”

Frogfoot said its ultimate goal is to see consumers subscribe to a 50Mbps package for well below the R500 per month mark.

“Frogfoot will carry out the home installation of the fibre line and consumer premise equipment at no charge, if the distance covered is less than 30 metres,” it added.

Coleman said that more than 14,000 homes would benefit from the promotion.

“Similar to the staged release of our Air product, Frogfoot will determine future enhancements and broader rollout of the offering based on consumer uptake,” he added.