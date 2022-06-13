Industry-first 20Gbps speeds on production fibre network

US-based telecommunications giant AT&T says it has achieved an industry-first by reaching speeds of 20Gbps on its production fibre network.

It reached the speeds for both downloads and uploads, and AT&T said symmetrical speeds are crucial for today’s consumers and businesses.

“Why are symmetric speeds so important? Consumers and businesses are increasingly both content consumers and creators,” it said.

“We are uploading and sending videos and other massive files.”

AT&T achieved these speeds by combining 25GS-PON and XGS-PON technologies with other point-to-point services over the same fibre.

“This technology is what enabled us to reach 10 Gigs earlier this year and 20 Gigs today in our Broadband Lab in Austin, TX,” it said.

It explained that its 20Gbps fibre would give developers and engineers huge leeway for future developments.

“As concurrent and mass use of AR/VR, the metaverse, autonomous cars, telemedicine, robotic manufacturing, real-time video sharing and editing, and gaming continues to grow, our 20Gbps service will provide plenty of bandwidth — that includes helping make possible connected apps and services that haven’t even been imagined yet,” it said.

AT&T said its upcoming goals are to make 50Gbps and 100Gbps symmetrical access a reality.

“Looking beyond the 25GS technology, we are also actively engaged and driving 50Gbps and 100Gbps symmetrical access technologies with global standards bodies,” it said.

AT&T is not the only one pushing the boundaries of fibre internet speeds. In May 2022, Nokia and Chorus announced the first successful demonstration of its 25Gbps home fibre product in Auckland, New Zealand.

In another feat, Researchers at Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology achieved a world record for the fastest internet speed, managing more than one petabit per second (Pbps) transmission capacity.

One Pbps is equivalent to a million Gbps.