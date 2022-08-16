South Africa’s top fibre network operators revealed

Analytico’s 2022 South African Fibre Report revealed that Vumatel and Openserve dominate the local fibre market, with over 50% market share in homes passed and homes connected.

Analytico is a research company that provides research reports, network intelligence, and marketing insights to South African ICT companies.

The 2022 South African Fibre Report gives an overview of the local fibre-to-the-home market.

The research showed fibre network operators (FNOs) had passed approximately 3.9 million of South Africa’s 17 million homes with fibre. 460,000 of South Africa’s 860,000 business premises have access to fibre.

Vumatel is leading the race and has established a significant lead over its closest competitor, Openserve.

Vumatel’s fibre network passes 1.5 million homes, with Openserve having 890 000 homes passed.

Other network operators like Metrofibre, Frogfoot, Herotel, and newcomer Zoom Fibre are also rapidly growing their networks but are far behind Vumatel and Openserve.

Vumatel and Openserve continue to spend billions on their fibre rollouts.

Over the last year, Vumatel has increased the number of homes passed by 400,000 – from 1.1 million to 1.5 million.

Openserve has also sped up its fibre rollout, increasing the number of homes passed from 549,957 to 839,691 over the last financial year.

Openserve’s annual growth of 290,000 homes passed is its biggest year-on-year increase since it launched fibre-to-the-home seven years ago.

Vumatel also leads the race for most homes connected with 450,000, followed by Openserve on 414,000. It is much higher than Frogfoot, Metrofibre, Octotel, Herotel, and other FNOs, combined.

Openserve continues to dominate the South African national long-distance and metropolitan fibre infrastructure market.

To put its dominance into perspective, it has a more extensive network than Broadband Infraco, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, MTN, Vodacom, FibreCo, and DFA combined.

With more than 169,000 kilometres of fibre deployed, it will be difficult for other operators to match Telkom’s extensive national fibre network that reaches most parts of the country.

The full 2022 South African Fibre Report is available from Analytico.