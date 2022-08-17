Fibre network operators spend billions growing their networks

Analytico’s 2022 South African Fibre Report revealed that CIVH’s fibre subsidiary (comprising Vumatel and DFA) and Openserve had spent a combined R5.7 billion on their fibre rollouts over the last year.

Analytico is a research company that provides research reports, network intelligence, and marketing insights to South African ICT companies.

The 2022 South African Fibre Report gives an overview of the local fibre-to-the-home market.

The report states that Openserve increased homes passed with fibre by 52.7% and homes connected with fibre by 38.4%.

The 290,000 additional homes passed in twelve months is the fastest annual fibre-to-the-home rollout Openserve has ever recorded.

Openserve’s rapid increase in homes passed, and homes connected were made possible by a significant increase in Telkom’s fibre Capex over the last twelve months.

Telkom invested R2.052 billion in its fibre network in the last financial year, significantly higher than the R1.14 billion the previous year.

Vumatel and DFA’s fibre assets were recently combined and will be managed under a new infrastructure company given the placeholder name “FibreCo”. The entity’s actual name is yet to be announced.

Over the past year, Vumatel and DFA increased their combined capital expenditure from R3.127 billion to R3.617 billion.

The 16% increase in capital expenditure has helped FibreCo’s fibre network to pass 1.5 million homes and 297,000 commercial premises.

Connectivity rate

The average connectivity rate among South Africa’s largest fibre network operators is 34.4%, which means around a third of households with access to fibre have an active fibre connection.

Connectivity rate is an essential factor for a fibre network operator to decide whether to build a fibre network in an area or not.

Vumatel revealed that it bases its business case in most neighbourhoods on a minimum connectivity rate of 30%.

Unless a fibre network operator can reach a connectivity rate of 30% in a neighbourhood, the business case is not strong. It is why fibre overbuilds seldom happen.

Even with a connectivity rate exceeding 30%, the average time to recover the capital investment is still between 42 months and 48 months.

Openserve enjoys a higher connectivity rate at 46%. However, it has declined significantly over the last year.

The rapid increase in homes passed has caused Openserve’s connectivity rate to decline from 51% to 46% over the last year. However, this is not a problem.

When Openserve slowed its fibre rollout in 2019 and 2020, its connectivity rate increased from 31% to 48%. When it accelerated its rollout in 2021/2022, its connectivity rate declined by 5%.

Connectivity rates are closely linked to the time after a fibre deployment, so, with time, the number of connected homes will catch up with the number of homes passed.

The full 2022 South African Fibre Report is available from Analytico.