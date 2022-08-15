Analytico releases 2022 South African Fibre Network Operator Report

Analytico has released its 2022 South African Fibre Network Operator Report, shedding light on the local fibre market, including homes passed, homes connected, and network investments.

Vumatel started South Africa’s fibre revolution in October 2014 when it launched its fibre fibre-to-the-home products in Parkhurst.

By launching commercial fibre products in Parkhurst, Vumatel showed it was possible to compete with Telkom in the fixed-line market.

It sparked a fibre land grab in South Africa with operators like Frogfoot, Octotel, and Vodacom following Vumatel’s example.

Today, there are around 40 prominent open-access fibre providers and over 45 small-scale fibre operators. There is also increasing competition in the national long-distance fibre market.

Key findings of the 2022 South African Fibre Network Operator Report include:

Vumatel and Openserve dominate South Africa’s fibre-to-the-home market, with 2.4 million homes passed and over 860,000 connected between them.

Openserve has increased its homes passed with fibre by 52.7% and homes connected with fibre by 38.4%. It has also increased fibre Capex from R1.14 billion in 2021 to R2.052 billion in 2022.

There is still great potential. Of the 17 million households in South Africa, only 3.9 million have been passed by fibre.

The report also looks at the connectivity rate of prominent FNOs, Openserve and Vumatel’s operations, and the brand strength of large FNOs.

Analytico’s reports are short and visual, making the content easy to consume and provide valuable insights in minutes.

The Analytico broadband portal provides deeper insights with data for a large number of ISPs, mobile operators, and fibre network operators.

The 2022 South African Fibre Network Operator Report is available in the Analytico Broadband Portal.