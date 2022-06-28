Good news for fibre connections during Eskom’s Stage 6 power cuts

South Africa’s fibre broadband network operators have told MyBroadband that they have sufficient backup power to keep their networks online during stage 6 load-shedding.

Eskom announced stage 6 power cuts on Tuesday afternoon after warning earlier in the day that trips at ten generating units combined with illegal strikes at several power stations could cause escalated load-shedding.

Three generating units each at Medupi and Tutuka power stations went offline overnight, as did one unit each at Kriel, Kusile, Kendal, and Duvha.

When Eskom announced Stage 6 load-shedding, it had resolved three of these trips and the generating units had returned to service.

However, this wasn’t enough to stave off stage 6 load-shedding, which increases the frequency and, in some cases, the duration of rotational power cuts.

This raises questions about how prepared South Africa’s networks are for more severe power outages.

“Fibre network operators would typically have contingency plans to mitigate disruptions on their networks during load-shedding,” an Openserve spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“These would vary in scope and scale, depending on the fibre network.”

Vumatel provided more specific assurances regarding its network’s resilience, but warned that it’s difficult to predict the knock-on effects of power cuts.

“Every point of presence on Vuma’s network has backup power with sufficient capacity to remain powered throughout load-shedding,” a Vumatel spokesperson said.

However, they added that load-shedding and its effect on all businesses is neither new nor predictable.

“The unpredictable nature and impact of inconsistent electricity supply to the home will always remain a challenge,” said Vumatel.

“We endeavour to get our network up as quickly as possible after load-shedding has ended.”

MetroFibre said it uses battery backups and generators to power its sites during load-shedding.

“We have mobile generators in place for [points of presence] that just have battery backups that we can deploy in the event of extended outages,” a spokesperson for the company told MyBroadband.

“We have remote monitoring in place to guide us and advise on levels to dispatch to where needed.”

Metrofibre said it would monitor the situation carefully and consider the impact extended and repeated outages will have on the time it takes for batteries to recharge.

Octotel chief operating officer Scott Cunningham said all their nodes are fully redundant and use inverter lithium battery backup systems.

“All our environments have access to backup generators to cater for any extensive loss of power such as load-shedding or copper theft,” Cunningham stated.

“With this in mind and the increasing challenges that have been presented, regarding the country’s future power constraints, Octotel will be piloting a full solar solution with the aim of reducing further reliance on an already constrained power grid.”

Cunningham said they don’t foresee any challenges to the network, despite the announcement of stage 6 load-shedding.

“If power outages exceed 6–8 hours, then generator power will enable us to maintain network uptime,” he said.

In addition to assuring they can keep their network online, Metrofibre said there are important things for end-users to consider during load-shedding.

Metrofibre advised that users have surge protection fitted to their power distribution board to protect sensitive equipment like laptops, electronic appliances, modems, and routers from surges when the power comes back on.

It also said that users should consider installing an uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

UPS devices allow computers and routers connected to them to keep running for long enough to save any work and safely power down when the primary power source is lost. It also protects from power surges.

